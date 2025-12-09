LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

The OnePlus is all-set to launch its all-new Pad Go 2. The tablet comes with 12GB RAM and 10,050mAh of huge battery and SUPERVOOC charging support

OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched, credit: X/OnePlus_IN
OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched, credit: X/OnePlus_IN

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 9, 2025 13:57:15 IST

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

OnePlus is ready to launch its upcoming tablet. The company has revealed Pad Go 2. The all-new tablet will run on a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra Processor. It is expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  

The Chinese smartphone maker has stated that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come bundled with a stylus inside the box. OnePlus further stated that stylo supports superfast charging. 
 

OnePlus Pad Go 2 features and specification 

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and peak brightness of 900nits. It has 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and 88.5% display to body ratio. The upcoming tablet supports Dolby Vision, OnePlus’s Open Canvas software for multitasking. The users can use a split screen tool and switch between multiple windows. 
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a huge battery of 10,050mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. The tablet features 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
 



The all-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched at a starting price of Rs.19,999. The new tablet will be launched on 17 December, and it will be available on sale from 18 December at 12 PM. 
 
This tablet can be a direct rival to brands in this price segment such as Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, Lenovo Tab Plus, Redmi Pad 2, and Honor Pad X8a etc. 

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 1:57 PM IST
