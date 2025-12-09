OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

OnePlus is ready to launch its upcoming tablet. The company has revealed Pad Go 2. The all-new tablet will run on a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra Processor. It is expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Chinese smartphone maker has stated that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come bundled with a stylus inside the box. OnePlus further stated that stylo supports superfast charging.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 features and specification
OnePlus Pad Go 2 will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and peak brightness of 900nits. It has 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and 88.5% display to body ratio. The upcoming tablet supports Dolby Vision, OnePlus’s Open Canvas software for multitasking. The users can use a split screen tool and switch between multiple windows.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a huge battery of 10,050mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. The tablet features 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
See what’s new: https://t.co/qmRUlDufSK
You loved the last one. So we made one you’d love even more. #OnePlusPadGo2 pic.twitter.com/vQJaALjGzr
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 8, 2025
The all-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched at a starting price of Rs.19,999. The new tablet will be launched on 17 December, and it will be available on sale from 18 December at 12 PM.
This tablet can be a direct rival to brands in this price segment such as Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, Lenovo Tab Plus, Redmi Pad 2, and Honor Pad X8a etc.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed