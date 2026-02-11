LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus Valentine's Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

OnePlus has launched a Valentine’s Day sale offering discounts on earbuds and tablets, including Buds, Nord series, and Pad models, with deals available via its online store, experience stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.

OnePlus Valentine sale live
OnePlus Valentine sale live

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 11, 2026 14:06:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has announced a limited-period Valentine’s Day sale across its audio and tablet portfolio. The sale is live from 6th February 2026, and it will last till 15th February. The sale offers discounts on OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Pad 2, and much more. 

The interested buyers can avail the offer through OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. 

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Earbuds 

The Valentine Day sale offers OnePlus Bullets Z3 available at Rs 1,299. The OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC, featuring active noise cancellation for enhanced listening experience is available at Rs 1,899 during the valentine sale instead of its original price i.e., Rs 2,099 

The OnePlus Nore Buds 3r is also available at a discounted price. The Nord 3r is available on Rs 1,599 whereas OnePlus Nord 3 is offered at Rs 1,999, OnePlus Nord 3 Pro at Rs 2,699 and the OnePlus Buds 4 is offered on the discounted price of Rs 5,499 which is down from Rs 5,999. 

The flagship audio wearable of the company, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also available on a special discount price of Rs 10,999 

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Tablets 

The company is also providing massive discounts and great deals on tablets; the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available on a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the 128GB variant whereas the 256GB storage variant starts at Rs 27,999 with a complimentary Pad Go 2 Stylo. 

The OnePlus Pad Lite is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. OnePlus Pad 2 is available at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM variant whereas the12GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999. 

The OnePlus Pad 3 series is also on sale the device is available on a discounted price of Rs 44,999 with the OnePlus Stylo 2 consist as a complimentary accessory whereas the OnePlus Pad 3 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available at Rs 49,999. 

Valentine Day Sale Summary

Product Launch Price (In Rs) Temporary Price Drop Instant Bank Discount Valentine’s Day Price (In Rs)
OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC 2099 200 1299
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 2099 20 1899
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 1799 30 1599
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 2299 3000 1699
11999 Puds 4 500 300 1699
OnePlus Pad Go 8/128 Wi-Fi 17999 500 18999
OnePlus Pad 4 17999 2000 3799
OnePlus Pad 2 17999 2000 4999
12/256 Wi-Fi 36999 2000 3000
OnePlus Pad 2 8/128 Wi-Fi 36999 12000 43099
47/999 Pad 3 47999 2000 3009
16/551 Pad LTE 16/599 2000 14499
OnePlus Pad Lite 6/128 Wi-Fi 1500 2000 2009
OnePlus Pad Go 8/256 Wi-Fi 1599 2000 2009
OnePlus God 256 5G 2000 30999
OnePlus Go 2 8/256 5G 2000 30999

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS