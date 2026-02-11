OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has announced a limited-period Valentine’s Day sale across its audio and tablet portfolio. The sale is live from 6th February 2026, and it will last till 15th February. The sale offers discounts on OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Pad 2, and much more.

The interested buyers can avail the offer through OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Earbuds

The OnePlus Nore Buds 3r is also available at a discounted price. The Nord 3r is available on Rs 1,599 whereas OnePlus Nord 3 is offered at Rs 1,999, OnePlus Nord 3 Pro at Rs 2,699 and the OnePlus Buds 4 is offered on the discounted price of Rs 5,499 which is down from Rs 5,999.

The flagship audio wearable of the company, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also available on a special discount price of Rs 10,999

OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Tablets

The company is also providing massive discounts and great deals on tablets; the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available on a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the 128GB variant whereas the 256GB storage variant starts at Rs 27,999 with a complimentary Pad Go 2 Stylo.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. OnePlus Pad 2 is available at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM variant whereas the12GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus Pad 3 series is also on sale the device is available on a discounted price of Rs 44,999 with the OnePlus Stylo 2 consist as a complimentary accessory whereas the OnePlus Pad 3 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available at Rs 49,999. Valentine Day Sale Summary Product Launch Price (In Rs) Temporary Price Drop Instant Bank Discount Valentine’s Day Price (In Rs) OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC 2099 – 200 1299 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 2099 – 20 1899 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 1799 – 30 1599 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 2299 – 3000 1699 11999 Puds 4 500 – 300 1699 OnePlus Pad Go 8/128 Wi-Fi 17999 – 500 18999 OnePlus Pad 4 17999 – 2000 3799 OnePlus Pad 2 17999 – 2000 4999 12/256 Wi-Fi 36999 – 2000 3000 OnePlus Pad 2 8/128 Wi-Fi 36999 – 12000 43099 47/999 Pad 3 47999 – 2000 3009 16/551 Pad LTE 16/599 – 2000 14499 OnePlus Pad Lite 6/128 Wi-Fi 1500 – 2000 2009 OnePlus Pad Go 8/256 Wi-Fi 1599 – 2000 2009 OnePlus God 256 5G – – 2000 30999 OnePlus Go 2 8/256 5G – – 2000 30999