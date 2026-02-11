OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale: Perfect Time To Gift Audio Wearable And Tablet To Your Partner, Check Deals And Details Here

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has announced a limited-period Valentine’s Day sale across its audio and tablet portfolio. The sale is live from 6th February 2026, and it will last till 15th February. The sale offers discounts on OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Pad 2, and much more.
The interested buyers can avail the offer through OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.
OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Earbuds
The Valentine Day sale offers OnePlus Bullets Z3 available at Rs 1,299. The OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC, featuring active noise cancellation for enhanced listening experience is available at Rs 1,899 during the valentine sale instead of its original price i.e., Rs 2,099
The OnePlus Nore Buds 3r is also available at a discounted price. The Nord 3r is available on Rs 1,599 whereas OnePlus Nord 3 is offered at Rs 1,999, OnePlus Nord 3 Pro at Rs 2,699 and the OnePlus Buds 4 is offered on the discounted price of Rs 5,499 which is down from Rs 5,999.
The flagship audio wearable of the company, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also available on a special discount price of Rs 10,999
OnePlus Valentine’s Day Sale on Tablets
The company is also providing massive discounts and great deals on tablets; the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available on a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the 128GB variant whereas the 256GB storage variant starts at Rs 27,999 with a complimentary Pad Go 2 Stylo.
The OnePlus Pad Lite is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. OnePlus Pad 2 is available at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM variant whereas the12GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999.
The OnePlus Pad 3 series is also on sale the device is available on a discounted price of Rs 44,999 with the OnePlus Stylo 2 consist as a complimentary accessory whereas the OnePlus Pad 3 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available at Rs 49,999.
Valentine Day Sale Summary
|Product
|Launch Price (In Rs)
|Temporary Price Drop
|Instant Bank Discount
|Valentine’s Day Price (In Rs)
|OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC
|2099
|–
|200
|1299
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
|2099
|–
|20
|1899
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|1799
|–
|30
|1599
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|2299
|–
|3000
|1699
|11999 Puds 4
|500
|–
|300
|1699
|OnePlus Pad Go 8/128 Wi-Fi
|17999
|–
|500
|18999
|OnePlus Pad 4
|17999
|–
|2000
|3799
|OnePlus Pad 2
|17999
|–
|2000
|4999
|12/256 Wi-Fi
|36999
|–
|2000
|3000
|OnePlus Pad 2 8/128 Wi-Fi
|36999
|–
|12000
|43099
|47/999 Pad 3
|47999
|–
|2000
|3009
|16/551 Pad LTE
|16/599
|–
|2000
|14499
|OnePlus Pad Lite 6/128 Wi-Fi
|1500
|–
|2000
|2009
|OnePlus Pad Go 8/256 Wi-Fi
|1599
|–
|2000
|2009
|OnePlus God 256 5G
|–
|–
|2000
|30999
|OnePlus Go 2 8/256 5G
|–
|–
|2000
|30999
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed