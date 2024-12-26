OpenAI’s ChatGPT Experiences Unexpected Outage

This is happening at a time when ChatGPT has been getting quite massive attention, and people have come to rely on it for doing various things-from answering questions to creating original pieces of writing.

Users worldwide have reported issues with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which seems to be experiencing an unexpected outage. This outage affects users trying to access the platform both through web and mobile applications. OpenAI has acknowledged the issue and is working on it as fast as possible.

This is happening at a time when ChatGPT has been getting quite massive attention, and people have come to rely on it for doing various things-from answering questions to creating original pieces of writing. OpenAI has promised users that it is doing everything in its power to restore service and is sorry for the inconvenience this outage has caused.

More to follow.

ALSO READ | Samsung’s Big Reveal At January 2025 Unpacked: New Galaxy Ring Sizes And Exciting Launches