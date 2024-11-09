Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Rejected Over 250,000 US Election Deepfakes Requests

Over 250,000 requests were rejected for image generation or ‘deepfakes’ of political figures in US elections such as President Biden, President-elect Trump, Vice President Harris.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Rejected Over 250,000 US Election Deepfakes Requests

A recent reportrevealed that, Artificial Intelligence giant OpenAI prevented the spread of ‘misuse’ and ‘abuse’ of its AI tool ChatGTP.

Over 250,000 requests were rejected for image generation or ‘deepfakes’ of political figures in US elections such as President Biden, President-elect Trump, Vice President Harris, Vice President-elect Vance, and Governor Walz.

According to the recently concluded US presidential election report, this was done to prevent any spread of misinformation in the elections

OpenAI’s safety measures 

According to OpenAI, this ability is part of the firm’s safety measures that have been incorporated into its AI systems, especially the DALL-E image generator.

There was a risk that AI-generated content potentially used to deceive viewers through alteration of images or videos to make it appear that someone said or did something they never actually did.

However, the company even took measures, that the tool refuses any requests to make images featuring real people, especially popular figures such as politicians.

OpenAI also made sure users seeking to find out how to vote or the outcome of a particular election were directed to reputable sources. For instance, ChatGPT sent about 1 million users to CanIVote.org during the week leading up to election.

On Election Day and the following day, the chatbot responded with 2 million answers referring the user to the Associated Press and Reuters for the most accurate election results.

The company stated that the AI tools were in no way designed to deliver political opinions or endorse any candidate. Other AI chatbots like Elon Musk’s Grok AI had a different approach, embracing Trump as the winner.

The Deepfake surge during elections

Earlier this year, New Hampshire voters received a set of deepfake robocalls featuring pretend President Joe Biden urging them not to vote in the state’s primary. Meanwhile, another deepfake video showed Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly making false statements, such as describing herself as the “ultimate diversity hire.”.

OpenAI had been preparing for such risks since the beginning of the year by putting safety memeasures in place, ensuring that its AI models would not be used to spread false information.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Acquires Chat.com From THIS Indian Entrepreneur in $15 Million-Plus Deal

 

Filed under

chatgpt OpenAI US ELECTION DEEPFAKES
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox