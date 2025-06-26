Live Tv
Oppo Launches Rugged K13x 5G In India: 5G Power With Military-Grade Protection Under ₹15K

Oppo Launches Rugged K13x 5G In India: 5G Power With Military-Grade Protection Under ₹15K

Oppo has introduced the K13x 5G in India, priced between ₹11,999 and ₹14,999, featuring a durable 360° Armour Body, IP65 & MIL-STD‑810H ratings, 6 000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera, 120Hz HD+ display, and Android 15-based ColorOS 15. Sales begin June 27 on Flipkart and Oppo e‑store with discounts and offers.

Oppo launches K13x 5G in India from June 27. It features IP65 water resistance, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, dual cameras, and Android 15 at ₹11,999.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 13:59:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Oppo introduced its new K13x 5G smartphone in India, targeting buyers looking for affordability without compromising on durability or performance. Priced starting at ₹11,999, the phone is built to impress with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body, IP65 and MIL-STD‑810H ratings, and robust internals.

Durable Design Meets Lightweight Build

The K13x 5G combines practicality and style with a sleek 7.99 mm thickness and 194 grams weight. Its rugged build features an AM04 aluminium alloy inner frame, Oppo’s Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System, and GS Military Standard Certification. With an IP65 rating, it’s protected against water and dust, making it ideal for everyday rough use.

Vivid 120Hz Display with High Brightness

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1 000 nits peak brightness, and Pang Glass for durability. This display provides smoothness in your day-to-day visual experience and clarity and brightness even in daylight.

Performance-Ready Dimensity 6300 Chipset

The K13x boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, supported by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is also expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. There is a 256GB version as well. For decent graphics, the K13x uses a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU , which allows for an average daily tasks experience and light duty gaming.

Camera Setup Designed for Value

The phone includes a 50MP OV50D main camera with dual-LED flash and a 2MP portrait lens, supporting 1080p video recording at 60fps. The front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. Oppo adds a suite of AI features such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover, along with AI productivity tools like AI Summary, AI Recorder, and Google Gemini.

Massive 6000 mAh Battery with Swift Charging

One of the K13x’s standout features is its 6 000 mAh battery, supported by 45W SuperVOOC fast charging that tops up quickly. The device also includes 45W reverse charging for emergency power sharing. Oppo promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring longevity.

ColorOS 15 with Android 15 Under the Hood

Oppo ships the K13x with ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, offering the latest mobile experience along with long-term software support an uncommon feature in this price range.

Price, Availability, and Launch Offers

₹11,999 – 4GB + 128GB (Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach)

₹12,999 – 6GB + 128GB

₹14,999 – 8GB + 256GB

Sales begin June 27 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Oppo’s official store. Opening offers include ₹1,000 instant discount on 4GB/6GB variants and ₹2,000 off on the 8GB model. Additional benefits include no-cost EMI, extended warranty, and free screen replacement.

Competing in India’s Budget 5G Market

The K13x 5G enters India’s crowded under‑₹15K segment, competing with the Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x, and Realme P3. Its unique selling points rugged design, large battery, fast charging, durable body, and long-term software support are positioning it as a strong contender for value-seeking users.

The Oppo K13x 5G has a balanced combination between reliable performance, durability, and battery life. The value pricing and support offers make it a strong contender for users wanting a dependable 5G phone, with longevity in mind. Once sales start, and customers report back, comparisons with opposing devices will give us a verdict, as to the fate of this device in the increasingly competitive mobile phone mecca of India.

