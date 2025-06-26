Poco F7 5G Launch In India: Snapdragon 8s, 7,550 mAh Battery And HyperOS 2

Poco unveiled its much-anticipated Poco F7 5G in India, offering flagship-level features at an accessible price. Starting July 1, the smartphone is available in two storage variants 12 GB + 256 GB for ₹31,999 and 12 GB + 512 GB for ₹33,999 and will be sold via Flipkart and Poco’s official online store.

At the heart of the F7 is the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset built on 4 nm, making it the first smartphone globally with this SoC in the mid-range segment. The powerful processor delivers over 2.1 million AnTuTu points, placing it among the fastest under ₹30,000, complemented by cooling from a dual-loop IceLoop system and Rage Engine 4.0 software tuning for sustained performance during gaming.

Immersive Display & Premium Design

The F7’s 6.83-inch pOLED display dazzles with 1.5K resolution (2800×1280), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, all protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It also supports wet-touch functionality and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone sports a slim 7.98 mm profile, metal aviation-grade aluminum frame, and IP66/68/69 ratings making it dust, splash, and even under-water proof up to 2 m for 30 minutes.

Powerhouse Battery with Fast & Reverse Charging

A major highlight is the 7,550 mAh battery, the largest seen in Indian phones recently. It supports 90W fast charging, promising speedy recharges, and 22.5W reverse charging turning the F7 into an emergency power bank. Poco claims the battery will retain 80% capacity even after 1,600 cycles, indicating long-term durability.

Camera, Software & Connectivity

The Poco F7 comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS/EIS and 4K60 video recording, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, supported by dual LED flash. Up front sits a 20 MP OmniVision selfie camera.

It runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, offering four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Additional specs include 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable via RAM expansion tech), 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, USB‑C, Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), Infrared, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and full 5G dual‑SIM support.

Availability, Offers & Value

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon said:“With the Poco F7, we’ve focused on what matters most raw, uncompromised power… flag­ship performance, bold design, durability, and immersive visuals all packed in one sleek, affordable package.”

Pre-orders start July 1. Buyers can avail of ₹2,000 off using ICICI, HDFC, SBI cards or exchange offers. They also get 12-month no-cost EMI, 1-year free screen replacement, and an extra 1-year warranty adding real value to the mid-range market.

The Poco F7 5G positions itself as a flagship killer by bringing top-tier chipset, display, battery, and durability features into a sub-₹35,000 price bracket. With competitors like OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE also racing to offer high-end specs, Poco aims to win over tech-savvy buyers seeking performance, long-term software support, and unmatched battery life without breaking the bank.

The Poco F7 5G’s launch marks a notable shift in India’s smartphone market, supporting a trend where premium-level hardware is becoming accessible to the mid-range crowd. Whether its promises of sustained performance and longevity hold true will be key as it battles established rivals in the coming months.

