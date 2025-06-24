Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience

Google has introduced an experimental AI Mode feature in India on Tuesday through its Labs program, available in English. This feature is designed to provide advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities, allowing users to go deeper into topics through follow-up questions and helpful web links.

“Using a custom version of Gemini 2.5 lets you ask longer, more complex or nuanced questions that would have previously required multiple searches,” Google said.

Early testers of AI Mode can now input much longer queries—two to three times the length of traditional searches. This allows users to explore topics like comparing products, planning trips, or understanding complex tasks in greater detail.

The feature is multimodal, enabling users to ask questions by typing, speaking, or even submitting a photo. Google believes this aligns with its long-term vision to make search more intuitive and seamless.

According to the company, AI Overviews are already used by over 1.5 billion users monthly. In major markets like the U.S. and India, this has driven a more than 10% increase in the usage of complex queries.

“This implies that once people use AI Overviews, they’re coming to do more of these types of queries, and what’s particularly exciting is how this growth increases over time,” Google added.

To try out this AI Mode, users must sign up through Labs. Google mentioned, “We aim to show an AI-powered response as much as possible, but in cases where we don’t have high confidence, you will see a set of web search results.”

(From ANI)

