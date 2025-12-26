LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Party Out On New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Scenes,’ Encourages Users To Step Out For The New Year

The food delivery platform Swiggy has launched Swiggy Scenes to encourage people to step out and celebrate the New Year instead of staying at home and ordering food online from the platform

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 26, 2025 19:03:36 IST

As New Year’s Eve is around the corner, Swiggy has launched the Swiggy Scenes. It is an innovative campaign called “Un-Coop Yourself” to encourage more people to step out of their homes and be a part of year-end parties. 

The on-ground activation includes an installation that features a life-sized wooden “coop” placed in a public space. Inside, it recreates a typical at-home New Year’s Eve setting, complete with a couch, television, lamp, and a person sitting idly, symbolizing how many people end up cooped up alone indoors as the year comes to end. 

Outside the coop there is an interactive buzzer that invites people to engage with the space. When the buzzer is pressed, the coop transforms into a celebratory New Year’s environment, with music, lights, and a disco ball turning the enclosed setup into a party zone. The shift visually reinforces Swiggy Scenes’ message: ‘New Year’s is meant to be experienced, not spent cooping up at one’s home’.  

Speaking about the activation, Supriya Shankar, VP, Swiggy Scenes, said: “As we bid adieu to 2025 and prepare to step into the new year, we wanted to remind people that the best parties aren’t happening on their couches. Un-Coop Yourself is our playful nudge to get people out and celebrate with friends and family. With Swiggy Scenes, discovering hyperlocal events from live gigs and rooftop parties to brunches is as easy as opening the app, where we currently have thousands of events live on the platform. The only thing left to do is show up instead of staying cooped up.” 

The activation encourages audiences to step inside, interact with the installation, and experience the transformation first-hand. It also directs users to Swiggy Scenes, where they can discover hyperlocal New Year’s Eve events from parties and gigs to brunches and live experiences happening across their city. 

 Swiggy Scenes is Swiggy’s hyperlocal discovery platform that helps users discover events and experiences happening around them. From New Year’s Eve parties and live gigs to brunches, pop-ups, Swiggy Scenes enables users to step out and explore what’s happening nearby. 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 7:03 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Swiggyswiggy scenes

