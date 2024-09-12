Home
Explore
setting
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Paytm Set To Reapply For PA License As PPSL Receives Investment Green Light

Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has reiterated the company’s commitment to reapply for a payment aggregator (PA) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Paytm Set To Reapply For PA License As PPSL Receives Investment Green Light

Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has reiterated the company’s commitment to reapply for a payment aggregator (PA) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This announcement was made during Paytm’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, signaling a renewed effort to secure regulatory approval for its payment services operations.

Sharma confirmed that Paytm intends to initiate the reapplication process “in due course,” reflecting the company’s ongoing dedication to expanding its payment services. This move follows recent positive developments for Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a key subsidiary of Paytm.

On August 27, 2024, PPSL received approval from the Ministry of Finance for further investment into its payment services business. According to a company filing, the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services granted this approval for downstream investment from Paytm into PPSL. This green light is expected to facilitate PPSL’s resubmission of its PA license application to the RBI.

The approval comes after the RBI previously rejected Paytm’s initial PA license application in November 2022, citing non-compliance with Press Note 3. This regulation necessitates government approval for investments originating from countries with land borders with India. Despite this setback, Paytm has remained committed to meeting the regulatory requirements and advancing its payment services.

In the interim, PPSL will continue to offer online payment aggregation services to its existing partners while preparing to reapply for the PA license. The company emphasized that it is dedicated to complying with regulatory standards and advancing its payment services.

Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, has faced heightened regulatory scrutiny in recent years. Earlier this year, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to cease onboarding new customers due to compliance concerns. Additionally, the company has been under investigation by India’s financial crime-fighting agency.

As Paytm prepares to reinitiate its PA license application, the company remains focused on enhancing its payment services and adhering to regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ | Sonos Ace Headphones Debut In India, Poised To Challenge Apple AirPods  | NewsX

Tags:

Green Light Ministry of Finance PA License Paytm RBI

Also Read

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was...

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox