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Home > Tech and Auto News > PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

Sony hikes PS5 prices globally to $649 amid chip crunch and falling sales; India prices unchanged for now, but hike fears loom.

Sony hikes PS5 prices globally to $649 amid chip crunch and falling sales. (Photo: Flipkart)
Sony hikes PS5 prices globally to $649 amid chip crunch and falling sales. (Photo: Flipkart)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 28, 2026 17:30:37 IST

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PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

Sony Group Corporation has announced a fresh global price hike for the PlayStation 5, with new rates coming into effect from April 2. In the United States, the standard PS5 will now cost $649.99, up from $549.99, marking the second increase in less than a year.

The Digital Edition will be priced at $599.99, while the upcoming PS5 Pro is expected to retail at $899.99. The PlayStation Portal remote player will also see a bump to $249.99.

What’s Driving the Price Hike?

The primary reason behind the increase is the rising cost of memory chips. Global semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly prioritising high-margin chips for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres over consumer electronics.

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This shift has created a supply crunch for everyday devices like gaming consoles. Companies such as Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix are focusing heavily on AI-driven demand, pushing up component costs.

Falling Sales Add Pressure

Sony’s pricing move also comes amid slowing demand. The PS5 recorded a 16% year-on-year drop in sales, with around 8 million units sold during the last holiday quarter.

Industry experts believe higher console costs could further impact demand and slow overall gaming market growth. Even gaming giant Epic Games recently flagged weak console sales as a concern.

Impact of AI Boom on Consumer Electronics

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is reshaping the semiconductor market. Companies like Alphabet Inc. are innovating aggressively, with new technologies aimed at optimising memory usage.

At the same time, equipment maker ASML Holding expects a surge in demand for advanced chip-making machines, signalling long-term investment in AI-focused memory production.

PS5 Prices in India: Current Scenario

In India, the PlayStation 5 is currently priced at around:

  • ₹53,990 for the standard (disc) version

  • ₹49,990 for the Digital Edition (Slim)

Prices may vary across platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Seasonal sales often bring discounts of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, making it more accessible for buyers.

Will India See a Price Increase Next?

While Sony has not officially announced a price revision for India, global trends suggest that a hike could be on the horizon. Europe and Japan are already seeing similar increases, indicating a broader pricing strategy shift.

Given rising component costs and currency fluctuations, India may eventually follow suit though timing remains uncertain.

What This Means for Gamers

For Indian gamers, the current window may be the best time to purchase the PS5 before any potential increase. With the console already six years into its lifecycle and a PS5 Pro expected soon, pricing dynamics could change further in the coming months.

Sony’s global PS5 price hike reflects deeper shifts in the tech industry, where AI demand is reshaping supply chains and driving up costs. While India remains unaffected for now, the question remains: how long before the impact reaches Indian buyers?

ALSO READ: PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

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Tags: PS5 global pricePS5 India pricePS5 pricePS5 price hikeSony PlayStation 5 price

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PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

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PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

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PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?
PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?
PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?
PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

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