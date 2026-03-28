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Home > Tech and Auto News > PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

Sony has raised global prices of the PlayStation 5 lineup starting April 2, 2026. The standard PS5 now costs $649.99, Digital Edition $599.99, and PS5 Pro $899.99, with the PlayStation Portal also increasing by $50.

Sony PS5 Pro Hiked (Image: X)
Sony PS5 Pro Hiked (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 03:54:27 IST

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PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

Sony has made an announcement regarding global increases in pricing for their famed series of gaming consoles: The PlayStation 5. The increase in prices is significant enough to garner the attention of many around the world who enjoy video games. This will take effect April 2nd, 2026, and will cause an increase in pricing for the PS5 in various major markets. The pricing structure from Sony has announced that the standard edition with a disc drive will now retail for $649.99 (originally $549.99), and the digital PS5 will now sell for $599.99 (originally priced at $499.99). The biggest increase comes from the PS5 Pro, which is going from $749.99 to $899.99.

In addition to raising prices for these consoles, Sony is also raising the price of the PlayStation Portal remote player from $199.99 to $249.99 (an increase of $50). The company stated that the price increases are a result of “continued pressures within the global economic landscape.”

Why are the prices of PS5 Pro rising again

Sony is raising the cost of PlayStation 5 (PS5) for the second time in less than a year because of the increasing cost of key components. The most notable cost increases have been memory chips which have become scarce and expensive due to the global boom in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. 

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As the chip manufacturers are concentrating their production on chips with higher margins for data centers, there has been less availability of chips used in game consoles. Therefore, companies such as Sony have experienced an increase in their overall cost of production.

Sony PS5 Pro: Impact on global gaming industry

Rising costs associated with gaming is becoming a global trend; this price increase is one of many examples in this trend for console makers, including Sony, experiencing significant price increases from other major manufacturers like Microsoft as well.

Analysts believe this kind of price increase could ultimately hinder growth of the gaming market by causing consumers to spend more prudently when considering video game purchases and players have begun to show signs of doing just that. Sony’s announcement that it had sold 8 million PS5 consoles during the critical holiday period, down 16% from the previous year, shows there may be less consumer interest in video games. It is also expected that as costs continue to go up, the decline in PS5 sales may continue to worsen.

Sony PS5 Pro: What it means for India

As of now, India has not seen any recent increases in pricing for the PS5. But based on previous history, changes in prices around the world generally transfer into the Indian market eventually. In the past, for example, Sony raised the price of its PS5 Digital Edition in India by Rs. 5000, meaning it will eventually be reflected in local market prices.

There is also a lot of speculation around when the PS5 Pro will launch in India. The price for that system globally is now at $899.99 (and is expected to be more expensive for customers once they add on taxes and shipping costs to get a PS5 Pro), so if it does come out soon, then that will mean two things for gamers in India: purchasing a PS5 will soon become more expensive than it was before and therefore, if you are hoping to buy a PS5 Pro, you must prepare for significantly higher cost associated with it than you previously planned on all due to all these factors of increase pricing over time.

Also Read: Dutch Court Cracks Down On AI Abuse, Orders xAI’s Grok To Stop Creating Non-Consensual Nude Images Or Face €100,000-a-Day Penalty    

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PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

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PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

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PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India
PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India
PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India
PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

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