Home > Tech and Auto > Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

Realme p4x price in India: The Realme has launched its all-new Realme P4x 5G with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and huge battery of 7000mAh starting at just Rs. 15,499

Realme P4x 5G launched in India, credit: X/realmeIndia
Realme P4x 5G launched in India, credit: X/realmeIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 4, 2025 14:37:35 IST

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

Realme has launched its new smartphone in India, the Realme P4x 5G. This smartphone is an addition to the company’s P series. The phone is positioned in the budget segment. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with RAM up to 8GB and 256GB of storage.  

Realme P4x 5G price in India  

The company offers three variants of Realme P4x 5G. The base variant of phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage comes at price of Rs.15,499 and 8GB RAM with 128GB variant comes at price point of Rs. 16,999 and top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at price of Rs. 17,999.  

The Realme P4x 5G is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. The company is offering a discount coupon for Rs. 500 on all variants and an additional Rs.2000 discount on selected bank credit cards. The phone will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and authorized stores from 10th December. The bank offer and discount coupon are valid for 12 hours only.  

Realme P4x 5G Specification and features. 

The phones feature a 6.72-inch full HD LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness rate of 1000nits. The phone is powered by a 6nm Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. The phone offers physical RAM up to 8GB and can be expanded up to 18GB virtually. The phone comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, which can be further expanded up to 2TB using an external SD card.  

The rear panel offers a primary camera sensor of 50MP and a secondary sensor of 2MP; the front camera sensor is 8MP. The Realme P4x 5G offers a big battery of 7000mAh with 45W fast charging support. The phone has IP64-rated dust and water resistance.  

The Realme P4x 5G can be a direct rival to Redmi 15C 5G and other phones in this price segment. 

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:30 PM IST
