Home > Tech and Auto > Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits 'Elevated Error Rates'

Reddit suffered a major outage on Saturday evening, with over 15,000 users reporting issues within minutes. People across the world were unable to load subreddits, access messages or even log into their accounts.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 28, 2026 16:55:41 IST

Thousands of Reddit users were left staring at empty screens on Saturday as the popular social media platform suffered a major outage. The problems started early in the evening, with more than 15,000 people reporting issues within just a few minutes. 

Whether they were trying to use the mobile app or the desktop website, users across the globe found themselves unable to load their favorite subreddits or check their messages.

Mobile App Hit Hardest

According to data from Downdetector, a site that tracks website crashes, about 64% of the complaints were about the mobile app, while 31% of users said the website was completely broken for them. Another 5% mentioned they couldn’t even log into their accounts. 

Reports say that, when people tried to open the site, many were met with frustrating error messages saying, “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers” or simply, “Sorry, we couldn’t load posts for this page.”

#RedditDown Trends on X

As usually happens when one social media site goes down, users rushed to X to see if they were the only ones struggling. The hashtag #RedditDown quickly started trending. One annoyed user wrote, “Is it just me or is Reddit acting like it’s 1995 again? Nothing is loading!” Another joked, “Reddit is down. Now I actually have to be productive and talk to my family. Please fix it fast!”

According to reports, the technical team at Reddit acknowledged the “elevated error rates” and assured everyone they were working on a fix. By late Saturday, the service started slowly coming back to life for most people. 

While the company hasn’t given a specific technical reason for the crash yet, it seems to have been a server-side issue that affected everything from the home feed to the search bar. For now, things seem to be back to normal, but many users are still keeping a close eye on their feeds to make sure the “owl” error message doesn’t pop up again.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:52 PM IST
