Home > Tech and Auto > From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

March 2026 is set to bring major smartphone launches including the Nothing Phone 4a, Apple iPhone 17e, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Poco X8 Pro, and OnePlus 15T across budget and flagship segments.

Phones To Launch In March
Phones To Launch In March

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 28, 2026 12:47:30 IST

2026 is an exciting year for tech lovers. A lot of smartphone and tech gadgets launched in February from much awaited flagship such as Samsung Galaxy S26 series to phones in different budget segments such as Vivo V70, iQOO 15R, and Google Pixel 10a, etc. 

March is also going to be exciting with fresh announcements in each and every segment, from entry level budget phones to performance-oriented flagships. Here is a list of devices likely to launch in March 

Nothing Phone 4a Series 

UK based tech company has confirmed that Phone 4a series will launch in India and global market on 5th March 2026. The base model is likely to start from Rs 31,999 whereas the top end Phone 4a Pro can go up to Rs 39,999. The company has also revealed that this time the phone will also arrive in pink colour along with the standard colour options offered by the brand. 

Apple iPhone 17e  

The US-based tech giant is likely to reveal the iPhone 17e during its 4th March event. The device is expected to run on the A19 chip. The experts and reports claim that the camera hardware of the phone will remain similar to the iPhone 16e. The price of the starting price of the phone is expected to be Rs 59,900 in India. 

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 

The company has been teasing the Edge 70 Fusion. The phone can be launched in early March. The device is likely to feature a curved 1.5K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The reports claim that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and packed with a battery of 7,000mAh supported by 68W wired fast charging. 

Poco X8 Pro Series 

According to media reports and leaks, the Poco X8 Pro series is likely to launch in early March. The Pro model of the series is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The phone is expected to be powered by Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. 

OnePlus 15T 

The OnePlus 15T is all-set to launch in China in March. The phone may launch in India later, possibly around mid-June under the name OnePlus 15s. 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

