Redmi K90 Max Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 100W Fast Charging And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs, Price And India Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Redmi has rolled out the Redmi K90 Max in Chinese market. The handset was originally introduced in October last year. The K 90 series already consist of Redmi K90 Pro Max and the standard Redmi K90. Both the previous devices of the line up are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset whereas the newly launched handset, K90 Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset which marks a notable shift within the lineup. The phone is launched in multiple colour and storage options.

Redmi K90 Max features and specifications

The newly launched handset features a 6.83-inch M10 display with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 pixels offering a refresh rate of 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The handset also supports a 3,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate of 480Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device also consists of a D2 graphic chip for enhanced gaming performance, along with an advanced cooling system featuring a 6,000 sq mm ice-sealed circulating pump and over 12,000 sq mm graphite area.

The handset is packed with a massive 8,550mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3 and it also features IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

Redmi K90 Price and Availability

The device arrives at a starting price of CNY 3,199 which is roughly around Rs 43,873 for the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage; the higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage comes at a price tag of CYN 3,699 which is around Rs 50,730. The top-end variants of the newly launched Redmi K90 Max offering 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs CNY 3,499 which is roughly around Rs 48,000 and device with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage is priced at CNY 4,699 which is roughly around Rs 64,454.

The company has launched the device in three different colour options, i.e., Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue.

Redmi K90 Max India and Global Launch

In India the previous devices of the series were launched under the branding of Poco as Poco F8 series. The newly launched Redmi K90 Max is expected to join the same Poco F8 Series soon whereas in the global market it may launch as Redmi K90 Max only.

The device will be launched in India with slight changes in features and specifications, for example the secondary camera may be changed from an ultra-wide lens. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup-Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

