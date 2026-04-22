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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Motorola teased the Motorola Razr 2026 aka Motorola Razr 70, launching soon with a new design, bigger outer display, and expected price of Rs 74,000

Motorola razr 70, credit: X
Motorola razr 70, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: April 22, 2026 10:59:34 IST

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Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Motorola has just rolled out a teaser of its upcoming clamshell foldable device, the Razr 2026. The company shared the news online and form the looks of it, something big is coming on 29th April 2026. For the US, the upcoming device should be launched as the Razr 2026 whereas for the global market consisting of India it would be launched as the Motorola Razr 70. 



Motorola Razr 70 designs 

The company has retained their signature flip phone look, but with a twist. The upcoming flip phone comes with a new style and fresh finish. The handset will be launched in three different colour options, i.e., Brown, Green, and Purple. However, the company has not revealed the name of official shades. The lower rear panels have a textured finish, and the frame shines with a metallic edge for that extra bit of class. 

Motorola Razr 70 Key Changes as Compared to Motorola Razr 60

One of the key changes in the upcoming flip phone as compared to previous generation devices is its massive outer screen. It wraps around the dual rear cameras, kind of like what you’ll see on other premium foldables. A few more things that the teaser reveals are dual camera setup on the rear panel, an LED flash, all the basics such as side-mounted power and volume buttons, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom. The company wants the device to look sharp and stay practical. 

Motorola Razr 70 Launch  Timeline

The company has not officially revealed the launch date. However, some media reports suggest that the device will launch in North America on 21st May 2026. If this turns out to be true, then the device will be soon launch in India and other global market too. 

Motorola Razr 70 Price 

The company has not revealed the price range of the upcoming flip phone yet, but some experts and media reports suggest that the device will be launched at a price point of USD 799.99 which is roughly Rs 74,400. 

Motorola Razr 70 Features and specifications 

The media reports suggest that the upcoming device will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This is similar to how the previous Ultra variant used a top-tier Snapdragon processor. The device is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, in line with last year’s configuration, which consists of a 1TB option.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel is likely to feature a dual-camera setup offering 50MP camera each while on the front panel the device features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.   

The media reports claim that the device will be packed with a 4,700mAh battery supported by 68W wired fast charging. 

Major competitions for Motorola Razr 70

This year is going to be big for flip and fold phones as Apple is reportedly also planning for launch of its first foldable iPhone this year. Along with this Samsung Galaxy Z fold 8 is also expected to launch soon. 

Also Read: Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

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Tags: motorolaMotorola Razr 2026Motorola Razr 70

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Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

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Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price
Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price
Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price
Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

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