LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Expands Its User Base In Tech World, Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches

Samsung Expands Its User Base In Tech World, Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches

Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series smartphones and also the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches on July 9, 2025. The smartphones were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, USA on July 9, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 06:41:01 IST

Expanding its base in the technology market, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series smartphones and also the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches. The smartphones were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, USA today on Wednesday, July 9. 

What are the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Galaxy Z Fold7 is designed for those who want the portability and feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display. The smartphone weighs only 215 grams and is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is lighter due to lighter titanium frame and a slightly thinner profile. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick dimensions when unfolded. The Fold 7 features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display and a Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The Corning Gorilla Glass will protect the phones against the scratches. 

The specifications of the Z Flip 7 Series

In contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 has a slightly larger 6.9-inch 120 AMOLED inner screen. It also has a much larger 4.1-inch AMOLED cover screen which offers a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Galaxy Z Flip7 is compact when folded and features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a 50 Mega Pixel Flexible Camera that enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode. It also lets the users capture content hands-free, without opening the device.

The specifications of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches

These smartwatches offer the customers improved health tracking, give personalized fitness insights and seamless interaction as well through the Artificial Intelligence tools. Samsung has said that it is the most comfortable watch series till date and aims to provide round-the-clock wellness support as well. These watches are available for pre-order and will be available for sale from July 25. 

Also read: Can New COO Sabih Khan Reshape Apple’s Global Matrix Amid Rising US-China Tensions?

Tags: Galaxy Watch 8Galaxy Watch8 Classic SmartwatchesGalaxy Z Fold 7

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?