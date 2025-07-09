Samsung Expands Its User Base In Tech World, Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches

Expanding its base in the technology market, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Series smartphones and also the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches. The smartphones were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, USA today on Wednesday, July 9.

What are the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Galaxy Z Fold7 is designed for those who want the portability and feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display. The smartphone weighs only 215 grams and is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is lighter due to lighter titanium frame and a slightly thinner profile. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick dimensions when unfolded. The Fold 7 features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display and a Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The Corning Gorilla Glass will protect the phones against the scratches.

The specifications of the Z Flip 7 Series

In contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 has a slightly larger 6.9-inch 120 AMOLED inner screen. It also has a much larger 4.1-inch AMOLED cover screen which offers a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Galaxy Z Flip7 is compact when folded and features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a 50 Mega Pixel Flexible Camera that enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode. It also lets the users capture content hands-free, without opening the device.

The specifications of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Smartwatches

These smartwatches offer the customers improved health tracking, give personalized fitness insights and seamless interaction as well through the Artificial Intelligence tools. Samsung has said that it is the most comfortable watch series till date and aims to provide round-the-clock wellness support as well. These watches are available for pre-order and will be available for sale from July 25.

Also read: Can New COO Sabih Khan Reshape Apple’s Global Matrix Amid Rising US-China Tensions?