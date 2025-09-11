Samsung S26 Leak: New Camera Designs, AI Features, and Charging Tech

This leak of the Galaxy S26 series discloses considerable design and feature changes of the much-anticipated 2026 flagship. There shall be three different models in the series: the S26 Pro (which replaces the vanilla S model), the S26 Edge (which replaces the Plus), and the S26 Ultra. Upstaging the Edge model is a wide camera module that somewhat goes against the widely rumored iPhone 17 Pro design, along with a dual-camera setup intended to minimize wobbling when placed on a flat surface. The Pro and Ultra take a subtler approach to camera module changes, with the Pro combining three cameras into one unit and the Ultra retaining some last year’s camera features but with a more rounded camera design.

Samsung S26: Distinct camera design

Camera upgrades include a 200MP main sensor on the Ultra alongside 50MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses, whereas the S26 Pro is reportedly going to have a 50MP ultra-wide among its triple cameras. The Ultra may continue to retain the S Pen too, with a built-in slot and 60W wired and magnetic Qi2 wireless charging support, just like on the Pro, which has a slightly smaller display and a 4,300 mAh battery.

Samsung S26: Performance and Software

Nearly all trademark innovations open endless hours of speculations and rumor mills. Rumors about the Galaxy S26 Pro have it that performance-wise, it will be either powered by the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 16 GB of RAM, and running Android 16 with One UI 8.5. There might even be multiple AI assistants in the software from Samsung, including a new AI assistant going up against Google’s Gemini, thus making user interaction all the more interesting.

Samsung S26: Global Launch Expectations

On a global scale, the S26 series harbors both subtle and bold changes in design, cameras, AI abilities, and charging tech to give a competitive flagship launch support, slated to probably arrive early next year.