Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its latest smartphone and tablet lineup, the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series, at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) trade show in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday (local time), reported Pulse- the English news service of Maeil Business News Korea.

According to the report, Samsung has positioned Galaxy S25 FE as a more affordable model within the Galaxy S family. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor.

For the first time in the series, the device features a 12-megapixel front camera. Its artificial intelligence-based ProVisual Engine enables users to capture clear and vivid photos and videos in various settings. AI editing tools such as Photo Assist and generative editing add further convenience for users, reported Pulse-English news service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The phone also features a vapour chamber that is more than 10 per cent larger than the previous model, aiding in heat control, and a 4,900mAh high-capacity battery.

According to Pulse, the Galaxy S25 FE will launch in Korea on September 19, with pricing to be announced at release.

Samsung also shared the snips of the Galaxy S25 FE on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is powered by MediaTek Inc.’s Dimensity 9400+ application processor. The flagship model, the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, is the thinnest and most powerful tablet Samsung has ever released in this lineup, according to the Pulse-English news service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Compared with its predecessor, central processing unit (CPU) performance is up about 24 per cent, graphic processing unit (GPU) performance by 27 per cent, and neural processing unit (NPU) performance by 33 per cent.

With a thickness of just 5.1 millimetres, the Galaxy Tab S11 is even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8 millimetres.

According to Pulse-English news service of Maeil Business News Korea, Samsung has also optimised the Tab S11 series for AI functions suited to large-screen tablets.

Its drawing assist feature can turn simple sketches into detailed, high-quality illustrations. Images generated through AI can be moved directly into Samsung Notes with drag-and-drop functionality.

The latest series features a newly designed S Pen with a pencil-like hexagonal shape, enhancing grip and continuing to support Samsung DeX, which enables a smartphone or tablet to connect to an external monitor, mouse, or keyboard, serving as a portable workstation.

Showcasing details, Samsung also shared the photos of its new Galaxy Tab S11 series on Instagram on Thursday.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will also be released in Korea on September 19. Prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will range from 1.6 million won (1,148 USD) to 2.4 million won, reported Pulse-English news service of Maeil Business News Korea. (ANI)

