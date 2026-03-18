Starlink Debuts In Dubai & UAE: Check Price, Speed, Installation Cost, Plans And Availability Of High Speed Internet Connection

Elon Musk has introduced his Ultra-fast satellite internet service Starlink in UAE. The residents in the country can now access the high-speed internet service with a monthly plan starting from Dh230.

UAE Starlink Monthly Plans

The company has introduced three plans in the UAE. The first plan is for residents, “Residential Lite” priced at Dh230, a Residential plan priced at 300Dh, and a business plan which costs Dh 248 per month.

How Starlink Works

The Starlink is developed by Elon Musk’s Space Venture SpaceX to offer high speed internet using a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. The satellite is designed to provide connectivity in areas where traditional fiber or mobile networks may be limited to unreachable.

The Starlink do not operate like other conventional satellite internet, Starlink’s satellite works at much lower altitudes, enabling faster speeds and reduced latency

What Is Starlink Speed In UAE

The Residential plan of the Starlink offers a top download speed of 305 Mbps whereas the top upload speed is 40 Mbps. The Residential Lite plan offers a top download speed of 200 Mbps and top upload speed of 35 Mbps

How To Install Starlink Internet In Dubai And Across UAE

To use the Starlink service users must purchase the Starlink’s hardware kits. The standard kit is priced at Dh 1,465 while the compact Mini Kit is available for Dh 1,099

The kit consists of a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router and an installation component, enabling users to establish connectivity without depending on fixed-line installations

The company has expanded its network to 150 countries across the globe. Last year the service was launched on Emirates and flydubai flights. How To Get The Connection Users can get the connections for their homes and offices through contacting via official website Starlink.com