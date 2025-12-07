LIVE TV
Tata Sierra Price Revealed For All Variants: Petrol Version Starts At 11.49 Lakhs But For Diesel You Need To Pay…….

Tata has revealed the price for all the models of Tata Sierra in petrol and diesel variant

Tata Sierra launched, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars
Tata Sierra launched, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 7, 2025 16:39:39 IST

Tata Sierra Price Revealed For All Variants: Petrol Version Starts At 11.49 Lakhs But For Diesel You Need To Pay…….

Tata Sierra is trending all over internet after its launch, during the launch the company announced the introductory price of the smart+ variant at Rs.11.49 lakh ex-showroom price. Tata Motors has now revealed the price of other variants of Tata Seirra. 

The Sierra will be available in seven variants:  

  • Smart + 
  • Pure 
  • Pure + 
  • Adventure 
  • Adventure + 
  • Accomplished  
  • Accomplished + 

The company has not revealed the prices of the top two options yet. Booking of the car will open on December 16, 2025, and the deliveries will start on January 15, 2026. 

Tata Sierra all variant price petrol and diesel  

Model Name (Trim + Transmission) 

Petrol Price (Ex-Showroom) 

Diesel Price (Ex-Showroom) 

Smart+ MT 

Rs. 11.49 lakh 

Rs. 12.99 lakh 

Pure MT 

Rs. 12.99 lakh 

Rs. 14.49 lakh 

Pure AT / DCA 

Rs. 14.49 lakh (DCA) 

Rs. 15.99 lakh (AT) 

Pure+ MT 

Rs. 14.49 lakh 

Rs. 15.99 lakh 

Pure+ AT / DCA 

Rs. 15.99 lakh (DCA) 

Rs. 17.49 lakh (AT) 

Adventure MT 

Rs. 15.29 lakh 

Rs. 16.49 lakh 

Adventure+ MT 

Rs. 15.99 lakh 

Rs. 17.19 lakh 

Adventure+ AT / DCA 

Rs. 16.79 lakh (DCA) 

Rs. 18.49 lakh (AT) 

Top-End AT 

Rs. 17.99 lakh (Hyperion AT Adventure) 

Rs. 18.49 lakh (Kryojet AT Adventure+) 

Tata Motors has confirmed that an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant will join the range later, enabled by the all-terrain capabilities of the ARGOD platform. The SUV backs its off-road intent with strong numbers offering a 26.5-degree approach angle, 23.1-degree ramp-over angle and 31.6-degree departure angle. The car has 205mm ground clearance, and a 10.6 meter turning radius. 

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 4:39 PM IST
