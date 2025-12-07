Tata Sierra Price Revealed For All Variants: Petrol Version Starts At 11.49 Lakhs But For Diesel You Need To Pay…….

Tata Sierra is trending all over internet after its launch, during the launch the company announced the introductory price of the smart+ variant at Rs.11.49 lakh ex-showroom price. Tata Motors has now revealed the price of other variants of Tata Seirra.
The Sierra will be available in seven variants:
- Smart +
- Pure
- Pure +
- Adventure
- Adventure +
- Accomplished
- Accomplished +
The company has not revealed the prices of the top two options yet. Booking of the car will open on December 16, 2025, and the deliveries will start on January 15, 2026.
Tata Sierra all variant price petrol and diesel
|
Model Name (Trim + Transmission)
|
Petrol Price (Ex-Showroom)
|
Diesel Price (Ex-Showroom)
|
Smart+ MT
|
Rs. 11.49 lakh
|
Rs. 12.99 lakh
|
Pure MT
|
Rs. 12.99 lakh
|
Rs. 14.49 lakh
|
Pure AT / DCA
|
Rs. 14.49 lakh (DCA)
|
Rs. 15.99 lakh (AT)
|
Pure+ MT
|
Rs. 14.49 lakh
|
Rs. 15.99 lakh
|
Pure+ AT / DCA
|
Rs. 15.99 lakh (DCA)
|
Rs. 17.49 lakh (AT)
|
Adventure MT
|
Rs. 15.29 lakh
|
Rs. 16.49 lakh
|
Adventure+ MT
|
Rs. 15.99 lakh
|
Rs. 17.19 lakh
|
Adventure+ AT / DCA
|
Rs. 16.79 lakh (DCA)
|
Rs. 18.49 lakh (AT)
|
Top-End AT
|
Rs. 17.99 lakh (Hyperion AT Adventure)
|
Rs. 18.49 lakh (Kryojet AT Adventure+)
Tata Motors has confirmed that an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant will join the range later, enabled by the all-terrain capabilities of the ARGOD platform. The SUV backs its off-road intent with strong numbers offering a 26.5-degree approach angle, 23.1-degree ramp-over angle and 31.6-degree departure angle. The car has 205mm ground clearance, and a 10.6 meter turning radius.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed