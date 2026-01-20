LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

Toyota has entered India’s mass EV segment with the Urban Cruiser Ebella, a Maruti e-Vitara–based electric SUV offering up to 543km range, with bookings now open at Rs.25,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched in India, credit: Toyota India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched in India, credit: Toyota India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 20, 2026 15:53:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

Toyota has made its debut in the mass market electric car segment by the launch of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. The car is engineered as a badge-engineered model; the electric SUV shares much of its design and layout with the Maruti Suzuki e-vitara.  

You Might Be Interested In

The price of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has not been officially revealed yet. However, the booking is open now across Toyota dealerships for a token amount of Rs.25,000. The company is also offering an 8-year battery warranty, a 60 per cent assured buyback programme, and a battery-as-a-service option. 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Design 

In terms of design, the all-new Toyota EV features a silhouette and dimensions similar to the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, but the Toyota specific styling touch makes it different. Up front, the EV features a revised fascia with segmented LED DRLs, redesigned headlamps, and a slimmer bumper, giving the car a cleaner and less angular appearance than its competitor Maruti Suzuki. 

You Might Be Interested In

The side profile of the car remains almost the same apart from newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, whereas the rear profile gets an updated tail-lamp signature along with Urban Cruiser and Ebella branding. The brand-new EV will be available in 5 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour shades. 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Battery and engine 

The new E-SUV Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available with two battery variants, a 49kWh unit and a larger 61 kWh unit. The company claims that it will deliver a range of 543km in a single charge.  

In terms of powertrain, the car generates up to 172hp and 189Nm of torque. 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Interior and features 

The cabin of the car remains same and in terms of features the electric SUV features 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen backed by wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation, Panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with 12 colour options and ventilated front seats. Other than this, the EV features wireless charging, a JBL sound system, automatic climate control, multiple USB ports, and an in-cabin air purifier. 

Talking about the safety features the EV gets seven airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS functions such as Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and much more 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Toyota

RELATED News

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

‘Getting Ready to Make History’: Nothing Drops New Logo on X, Signals Big Shift Away From Pixel-Style Identity

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

Lava Launches Blaze Duo 3 With Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 At Just…

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

BRMGSU Leads Human Rights & Social Security Meet for Unorganised Workers

Good News For Team India As Star Batter Inches Closer To Full Fitness; Check All Details

UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Budget 2026: What Is In It For The Public And Taxpayers? A Quiet Push to Strengthen Incomes

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Advance Booking Battle: Will Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ Beat Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ On Opening Day? Here’s What We Know

‘Great Stupidity’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Attack On NATO Ally UK Over Decision To Hand Over Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius- What’s The Deal?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

QUICK LINKS