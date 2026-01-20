Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launches In India: Bold Design, LED DRLs, 61kWh Battery With 543Km Range, Book Today At Just Rs 25,000

The price of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has not been officially revealed yet. However, the booking is open now across Toyota dealerships for a token amount of Rs.25,000. The company is also offering an 8-year battery warranty, a 60 per cent assured buyback programme, and a battery-as-a-service option.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Design

The side profile of the car remains almost the same apart from newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, whereas the rear profile gets an updated tail-lamp signature along with Urban Cruiser and Ebella branding. The brand-new EV will be available in 5 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour shades.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Battery and engine

The new E-SUV Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella will be available with two battery variants, a 49kWh unit and a larger 61 kWh unit. The company claims that it will deliver a range of 543km in a single charge.

In terms of powertrain, the car generates up to 172hp and 189Nm of torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Interior and features

The cabin of the car remains same and in terms of features the electric SUV features 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen backed by wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation, Panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with 12 colour options and ventilated front seats. Other than this, the EV features wireless charging, a JBL sound system, automatic climate control, multiple USB ports, and an in-cabin air purifier.

Talking about the safety features the EV gets seven airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS functions such as Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and much more Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins