Home > Tech and Auto > What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

Cloudflare revealed the reason behind the disruption, a latent software bug was responsible that was activated under a peak of 'unusual traffic.' It seems that the glitch affected a core of their threat management system resulting in the disruption of traffic handling.

Representational image (X/@Cloudflare)
Representational image (X/@Cloudflare)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 23:50:11 IST

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

On the 18th of November, 2025, the Internet was drastically disrupted owing to a large scale outage suffered by Cloudflare, a major infrastructure and security provider. Reports say that this outage affected or completely cut off access to many eminent platforms such as OpenAI services, X, Spotify, Canva, and Claude. The internet’s performance and protection suffered due to Cloudflare’s endpoint, which after all, was the cause of the sudden slowdowns and error messages of users’ being unable to connect these platforms.

What Is Cloudflare? 

The role that Cloudflare plays is indispensable in today’s web, it acts simultaneously as a CDN (content delivery network), a DNS provider, and a security shield for the sites against threats such as DDoS attacks. Cloudflare serves to speed up site loading times by distributing web content across hundreds of servers worldwide and by filtering out malicious traffic it also makes sure that the servers don’t get overwhelmed. As so many major websites are dependent on its infrastructure, a single failure can lead to cascading effects, which is the case of this outage.

Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

Subsequently, Cloudflare revealed the reason behind the disruption, a latent software bug was responsible that was activated under a peak of ‘unusual traffic.’ It seems that the glitch affected a core of their threat management system resulting in the disruption of traffic handling. The firm has accepted responsibility for the large scale outage and has pledged to trace the root cause so as to rule out incidents of this nature in the future. On the other hand, this outage has confirmed how much the current internet infrastructure relies on a limited number of critical providers and hence, how fragile the web is when they stumble.

Also Read: X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity Hit Amid Massive Internet Outage, Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 11:50 PM IST
