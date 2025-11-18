LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity Hit Amid Massive Internet Outage, Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

In a post shared on social media, Knecht openly admitted the company’s failure. He said that Cloudflare had let down its customers.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 21:18:31 IST

Cloudflare’s Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht issued a public apology after a major outage on Tuesday disrupted large parts of the internet. Several websites and online services that depend on Cloudflare faced interruptions.

In a post shared on social media, Knecht openly admitted the company’s failure. He said that Cloudflare had let down its customers and the wider internet when a problem in its network affected a huge amount of traffic. He added that millions of users and businesses depend on Cloudflare to stay online, and he apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Knecht explained what went wrong. According to him, a hidden bug in one of Cloudflare’s core services, which supports its bot-mitigation system, began crashing after the company made a routine configuration change. This error quickly spread and caused a large-scale slowdown across Cloudflare’s network and other connected services. He clarified that the outage was not the result of a cyberattack.

Calling the incident unacceptable, Knecht said the company is working to ensure such a failure does not happen again. He noted that Cloudflare understands the seriousness of the disruption and values the trust that customers place in its services. He added that the company is committed to earning back that trust.

Cloudflare later shared an update on the situation, stating that a fix has been put in place and the outage has been resolved. The company said its systems are being closely monitored to ensure all services return to normal.

However, Cloudflare also warned that some users may still experience temporary issues as the systems stabilise.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:18 PM IST
