What is Sleep Apnea Detection and Advanced Hearing Assistance? Apple Expands Health Features in New Watch and AirPods Pro

Apple Inc. has introduced groundbreaking health features in its latest wearable technology, enhancing the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 2 with advanced health monitoring capabilities. At the “It’s Glowtime” event held on Monday at Apple Park in California, the tech giant showcased the Apple Watch’s ability to detect sleep apnea and introduced the AirPods Pro 2 as the world’s first device offering a comprehensive hearing health experience.

Sleep Apnea Detection: A New Milestone for Apple Watch

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 10 has added an innovative sleep apnea detection feature, marking a significant step forward in wearable health technology. “With Apple Watch, we continue to offer our users the ability to uncover important health conditions with new sleep apnoea notifications,” said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health, during the launch. The feature will be supported on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 models.

The sleep apnea detection is powered by a sophisticated algorithm developed through advanced machine learning and extensive data from clinical-grade sleep studies. This technology tracks a user’s sleep, monitors breathing disturbances, and sends notifications when potential signs of sleep apnea—a serious condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts—are detected. The system uses the accelerometer to sense minor wrist movements linked to interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, alerting users to possible moderate or severe sleep apnea cases.

Global Rollout Pending FDA Approval

The sleep apnea detection feature is set to be available in 150 countries once it receives approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), anticipated in the coming months. The new feature complements existing health functions, such as Afib alerts, cardio fitness tracking, and the ECG app, which continue to be included in the latest Apple Watch model.

Aside from the health advancements, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a slimmer design than its predecessor, alongside a larger display that enhances user interaction and visibility.

AirPods Pro 2: Revolutionizing Hearing Health

Apple’s commitment to health and accessibility continues with the AirPods Pro 2, which introduces innovative hearing assistance capabilities. Desai highlighted the importance of this development, stating, “On AirPods Pro, powerful features put users’ hearing health front and centre, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss.”

The AirPods Pro 2 comes equipped with active Loud Sound Reduction, a clinically validated hearing test, and an over-the-counter hearing aid feature. This first-of-its-kind software-based hearing aid makes hearing assistance more accessible and affordable for users. These hearing health features are expected to receive marketing authorisation from global health authorities and will be available in over 100 countries and regions later this year.

Apple’s Commitment to Health Technology

Since the introduction of the Health app in 2014, Apple has continually expanded its health and fitness offerings across its devices, including the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, and iPad. The latest advancements in the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 2 underscore Apple’s dedication to integrating health-focused technologies into everyday devices, empowering users to monitor and manage their health with ease.

As Apple continues to innovate in the wearable technology space, the integration of advanced health monitoring tools into popular devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods sets a new benchmark in the tech industry, highlighting the growing importance of digital health solutions in personal wellness.

