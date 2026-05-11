LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11 to mark the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests and honor scientists driving innovation, research, and technological growth.

National Science Day
National Science Day

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 12:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

India is celebrating National Technology Day today. Every year on 11th May, India celebrates National Technology Day to honor the country’s scientific breakthrough and the innovators who drive them. The day was officially declared by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to celebrate the historic Pokhran-II nuclear tests aka Operation Shakti conducted in 1998. The Operation Shakti not only established India as a nuclear nation but also signaled its refusal to be constrained by international technological barriers. India celebrates this day as a platform to honor the contributions of scientists, researchers, and innovators.

The Nuclear Connection 

The main reason for celebrating this day is the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. On 11th May 1998 India successfully conducted three underground nuclear tests at the Pokhran Test Range in the deserts of Rajasthan. The mission was given a code name ‘Operation Shakti’ for the series of five nuclear bomb test explosions. The first three tests were conducted simultaneously on 11th May while the remaining two were tested on 13th May. 

The project was a major collaborative effort led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The key figures of the project were Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the then Scientific Adviser to the PM, and Dr. R. Chidambaram.

You Might Be Interested In

After the success of these tests, India became the sixth country to join the “nuclear club,” and the first nuclear-armed nation that was not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

PM Modi Pays Tribute 

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X and said thank you. Thank you to the scientists who gave everything to make India proud on a day that the world was watching. 

“We recall with pride the hard work and dedication of our scientists, which led to the successful tests in Pokhran in 1998. That landmark moment reflected India’s scientific excellence and unwavering commitment,” he wrote.



 
But he was not just looking back. He was also looking forward. The PM spoke about how technology today is not a luxury or a side project for India. It is the engine. He said it is accelerating innovation, opening up new opportunities, and touching every corner of the country’s growth story. And his government’s bet, he made clear, is on people. On young researchers. On homegrown talent. On ideas that solve real problems for real Indians.

A Day That Was Bigger Than One Test 

Here is something many people do not know. May 11, 1998 was not just about nuclear tests. On that very same day, India flew its first indigenously built aircraft, the Hansa-3, a small two-seater plane developed right here at home, into the skies above Bengaluru. And as if that was not enough, the DRDO also successfully test-fired the Trishul surface-to-air missile on the same day.

Three wins. One day. That is the kind of day May 11, 1998 was for India. It was not a coincidence. It was the result of years of quiet, determined work by thousands of scientists who believed that India could do it on its own.

Where India Stands Today 

Fast forward to 2026 and the story has only gotten bigger. This year’s National Technology Day is built around the idea of Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth. At a national exhibition in New Delhi, more than 350 technologies developed entirely in India are on display, covering everything from artificial intelligence and space research to clean energy, semiconductors, and deep-sea exploration.

These are not just numbers on a page. They are proof that the spirit of those scientists in Pokhran never really went away. It just found new labs, new problems, and new ways to make India stand tall.

Today, as the country marks another National Technology Day, it is worth remembering that every satellite launched, every app built, and every medicine discovered carries a little bit of that desert dust from Rajasthan. A reminder that India, when it puts its mind to something, does not stop.

Also Read: OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: national technology daynuclear testpokhran 2

RELATED News

Agentic AI Could Help Insurers Cut Costs And Simplify Tech Modernisation: Report

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Honest Review: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate And 7,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

LATEST NEWS

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

Weather Today on 11 May 2026: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorm, Hailstorm in Next 2 Hours; Check Weather in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai

IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

‘All These Vehicles Running On Cow Urine?’ Outrage Over PM Modi’s Huge Convoy After Appeal To Cut Down Fuel Usage

UAE E-Invoicing Deadline Extension 2026: Has the Government Delayed Mandatory Rollout?

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (11 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik May See Rain as Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur Face Heatwave

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, May 11, 2026: Emotional Conversations May Strengthen Relationships

RBI Selling Dollars To Curb Rupee’s Fall? Traders’ Big Claim Amid Oil Price Surge

Is There A Petrol Price Hike Ahead? PM Modi’s Fuel Warning Sparks WFH And Carpooling Buzz Across Metro Cities; Check Out Petrol Prices In Your City Now!

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained
Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained
Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained
Why May 11 Is Celebrated As National Technology Day? India’s Nuclear Connection Explained

QUICK LINKS