X Expands to TV Screens with New App: What You Need to Know

X, the rebranded Twitter, is making its debut on television screens, bringing its social media platform to your living room through a new TV app. The beta version of the X TV app is now available for select smart TVs.

X TV App Launches on Select Devices

In a significant move to broaden its reach, X has announced the release of its TV app’s beta version. This new app is designed to integrate X’s social media features with television viewing, and it is currently available for Android TV users. Specifically, the app is accessible on LG, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices. However, the rollout is staggered, with LG receiving the app on August 29 and Amazon showing the app’s availability from late July.

Elon Musk confirmed the launch via X, marking a significant shift in how users can interact with the platform. While the exact release dates for other devices remain unconfirmed, it is expected that the app will become available on additional platforms over time.

Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out https://t.co/taODqsMECS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Features of the X TV App

The X TV app is more than just a social media platform; it aims to offer a comprehensive streaming service. According to its description on Google Play, the app is positioned as an OTT streaming service, offering a variety of viewing options for X-Stream Services Internet subscribers. Here’s what users can expect:

Replay TV : This feature allows users to catch up on missed shows, as X-Stream Services stores up to 72 hours of programming in the cloud. Users can access their favorite shows at any time.

Startover TV : With Startover TV, users can begin watching movies or shows from the start, even if they join midway through.

: With Startover TV, users can begin watching movies or shows from the start, even if they join midway through. Free Cloud DVR: The app provides free storage for up to 100 hours of DVR recordings, with options for additional storage if needed.

How to Access and Use the X TV App

To use the X TV app, users must have an X account. The app is currently only available for Android smart TVs, and users can find and install it by searching for “X TV” on their devices. Details regarding subscription plans and pricing are not yet disclosed and are anticipated to be revealed closer to the official launch.

Impact on the Streaming Market

The introduction of the X TV app represents a new avenue for content consumption, potentially altering the landscape of streaming services. As X ventures into TV interfaces, other OTT platforms and video streaming applications, such as YouTube, may face increased competition.

The expansion of X into TV spaces highlights the platform’s growing ambitions and its effort to integrate more deeply into users’ daily lives, offering a blend of social media and traditional TV viewing experiences.

