Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the all-new XSR155 to its Modern Retro Sport lineup. The motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is aimed at riders who want classic styling paired with contemporary performance.

Yamaha XSR155 Design and Features

The XSR155 takes cues from Yamaha’s global XSR series, which is known for combining vintage aesthetics with advanced engineering. The bike features a round LED headlamp and taillight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a minimalist LCD digital instrument cluster. Its compact proportions and 17-inch alloy wheels give it a balanced stance suited for both urban commuting and weekend rides.

Yamaha is offering the motorcycle in four colour options: Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue. To further personalize the bike, two factory customization kits are available – Scrambler and Café Racer – allowing owners to modify styling elements as per their preference.

Engine and Performance Of Yamaha XSR155

Powering the XSR155 is Yamaha’s 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The unit produces 13.5 kW of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. This is the same engine used in the Yamaha R15, known for its refined power delivery and responsiveness.

The motorcycle is built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame and comes equipped with an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a monocross rear suspension. Features such as an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and traction control are included to enhance safety and ease of riding.

Retro Appeal of Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha describes the XSR155 as a bike crafted to connect riders emotionally with their machines. With its blend of heritage-inspired styling, modern equipment, and daily usability, the model aims to offer both comfort and character. The company says the motorcycle represents its design philosophy of “The Call of the Blue,” offering riders not just transportation but a form of expression.

The Yamaha XSR155 is now available across India.

