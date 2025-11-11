LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Yamaha Motor India has launched the XSR155, expanding its Modern Retro Sport motorcycle range. Priced at ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike blends vintage-inspired styling with modern performance features. With customizable kits and a proven 155cc VVA engine, the XSR155 aims to appeal to riders seeking both character and capability.

Yamaha launches the XSR155 in India at ₹1,49,990, offering retro styling, VVA engine, customization options, and advanced safety features. Photo: X.
Yamaha launches the XSR155 in India at ₹1,49,990, offering retro styling, VVA engine, customization options, and advanced safety features. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 11, 2025 21:08:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the all-new XSR155 to its Modern Retro Sport lineup. The motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is aimed at riders who want classic styling paired with contemporary performance.

Yamaha XSR155 Design and Features 

The XSR155 takes cues from Yamaha’s global XSR series, which is known for combining vintage aesthetics with advanced engineering. The bike features a round LED headlamp and taillight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a minimalist LCD digital instrument cluster. Its compact proportions and 17-inch alloy wheels give it a balanced stance suited for both urban commuting and weekend rides.

Yamaha is offering the motorcycle in four colour options: Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue. To further personalize the bike, two factory customization kits are available – Scrambler and Café Racer – allowing owners to modify styling elements as per their preference.

Also Read: Fact Check: Tata Motors’ ₹59,000 Motorcycle Is a Viral Hoax, Here’s the Real Story Behind The Buzz

Engine and Performance Of Yamaha XSR155 

Powering the XSR155 is Yamaha’s 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The unit produces 13.5 kW of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. This is the same engine used in the Yamaha R15, known for its refined power delivery and responsiveness.

The motorcycle is built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame and comes equipped with an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a monocross rear suspension. Features such as an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and traction control are included to enhance safety and ease of riding.

Retro Appeal of Yamaha XSR155 

Yamaha describes the XSR155 as a bike crafted to connect riders emotionally with their machines. With its blend of heritage-inspired styling, modern equipment, and daily usability, the model aims to offer both comfort and character. The company says the motorcycle represents its design philosophy of “The Call of the Blue,” offering riders not just transportation but a form of expression.

The Yamaha XSR155 is now available across India.

Also Read: Hyundai Mobis Introduces Car Customization with All-New Venue Accessories Collection

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Auto Newstech newsYamahayamaha xsr155

RELATED News

How To Claim Your Free 18-Month Google AI Pro Subscription With Jio – Play With AI Like A Pro!

Fact Check: Tata Motors’ ₹59,000 Motorcycle Is a Viral Hoax, Here’s the Real Story Behind The Buzz

NEW iPHONE REVEALED: Apple Stuns Fans With Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro – Drops A Color Bomb, Reinvents Luxury Smartphone Appeal!

GTA 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Just Broke Every Gamer’s Heart (Again)

Hyundai Mobis Introduces Car Customization with All-New Venue Accessories Collection

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Horrific Accident Caught On Video: Turkish Military Plane With 20 Onboard Spirals Out Of Control, Crashes In Georgia Near Azerbaijan Border

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to “put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag”

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know
Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know
Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know
Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS