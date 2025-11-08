Fact Check: Tata Motors’ ₹59,000 Motorcycle Is a Viral Hoax, Here’s the Real Story Behind The Buzz

Viral Claims Flooding The Internet, All About The Tata Motors’ Cheapest Bike

If your Instagram feed or YouTube “For You” page has been screaming, “Tata’s new ₹59,000 bike is here!”

you’re not alone. From flashy thumbnails to dramatic voiceovers, everyone seems convinced Tata Motors is suddenly jumping into the two-wheeler game with a shiny new 125cc bike. Sounds exciting, right? But hold that throttle for a second!

None of these viral posts have a shred of official confirmation. No press release, no teaser, not even a sneaky hint from Tata.

In fact, auto experts have already called it out as pure internet fiction. It’s just another round of “Instagram journalism” running faster than common sense! So next time a reel promises the cheapest Tata bike ever, maybe just smile, scroll past, and remember, not everything with dramatic music and bold captions is true.