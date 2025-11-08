LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

The body found still has not been identified, and the authorities are attempting to determine if any other persons were trapped or affected.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 09:28:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

A big fire broke out on Friday night in a shanty town near Rithala Metro Station, between the station and the Delhi Jal Board area, in the Bengali Basti neighborhood. The fire, which was very big and intense, started at night according to the reports, and the Delhi Fire Service arrived very quickly and declared it a highly intense fire. One person was pronounced dead by the fire investigators while another, a child, was severely burned, rescued, and taken to Safdarjung Hospital for emergency treatment. 

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

It was a very large operation for fire fighting, the Delhi Fire Service also mentioned that 29 fire engines were sent to the fire site to put it out. Fire officers stated that the fire scenario was initially labeled as a medium fire, but the fire’s intensification and hot spreading forced the response to double their efforts. The emergency teams were moreover hindered by the dense slum in the area which was made up of shanty houses and poor safety infrastructure. The body found still has not been identified, and the authorities are attempting to determine if any other persons were trapped or affected.



Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

While the authorities are still engulfed with the cooling operations, they are now contemplating the cause of the fire. The local officials have reported that fire’s origin would be thoroughly investigated after cooling down through a complete forensic inspection. This is another incident to add up to the fire safety concerns in informal housing clusters which imply that the residents of such areas still have to bear the brunt of high risks. The police and fire department have taken down the initial statements given by the witnesses and the area residents, and they are closely collaborating with the civic agencies to assess the damage and the recurrence risk of the fire.

Also Read: Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 9:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi fire newsDelhi slum firemassive fire DelhiNorth Delhi fire incidentRithala fire videorithala metro stationRithala Metro Station Fire

RELATED News

Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

Delhi Airport Flight Operations Gradually Recover After 36-Hour ATC Glitch

PM Modi’s Rail Vision On Track, Four More Vande Bharat Trains To Flag Off Today, Check Routes

Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport Resolved, Flight Operations Returning To Normal: Here’s What We Know

RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Trump Gives Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil Rules Amid EU Tensions

Trump Issues Big Statement, Says No US Government Official Will Attend G20 Summit In South Africa, Here’s Why

Viral AI Haircut Video Goes Viral, But It’s Not What You Think, Watch Here

3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

Who Was James Watson? Man Who Helped Discover Structure Of DNA, Dies At 97

Grammy Nominations 2026 Full List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga Among Top Contenders

Watch: Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over At Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks in Istanbul Collapse Amid Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area
Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area
Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area
Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

QUICK LINKS