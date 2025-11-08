LIVE TV
Home > India > Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

The Jaipur Police have obtained the parents’ accounts, while District Education Officer Ramniwas Sharma stated that there would be an official inquiry. The tragedy, on the other hand, has again brought up the issues of bullying, mental health, and school safety measures.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 08:27:26 IST

Jaipur School Horror: 9 Year Old Dies After Being Bullied, Family Alleges Sexual Remarks

The nine year old Amaiyra’s ghostly voice still resonates in a year old WhatsApp record of a quiet family from Jaipur. Amaiyra cries. ‘I don’t want to go to school… don’t send me,’ was the young voice sobbing and saying. Amaiyra’s mother, Shivani Meena, had sent the recording to the teacher of the class where Amaiyra was, thinking it would make the school aware of the little girl’s suffering. She has had to say over the past year that she has made the same calls to the class teacher and the coordinator multiple times but always got a negative or no response. 

On the first day of November, a calamity befell to the supposedly coveted and elite Neerja Modi School, where Amaiyra was a bright student. She committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot. The parents of the children have claimed that nothing was done despite the reports of the constant bullying including teases and verbal abuse with sexual undertones. Amaiyra’s father, Vijay Meena, shared about a parent teacher meeting where the students made some gestures towards Amaiyra and another boy that made her feel ashamed. When he pointed the situation out, the teacher was reported to have said that Amaiyra should ‘learn to talk to all children’ as it was a co ed school, that left the parents very unhappy.

The CCTV footage that the investigators have reviewed depicts Amaiyra going to her teacher twice in a short time before the incident, but the sound was absent, though it was a requirement by CBSE for sound recording, her message is still unknown. Uncle Sahil raised the question about how such a big school with 5,000 students could manage top floors without safety protocols like grills or nets, which he termed a big lapse in terms of safety and accountability. The Jaipur Police have obtained the parents’ accounts, while District Education Officer Ramniwas Sharma stated that there would be an official inquiry. The tragedy, on the other hand, has again brought up the issues of bullying, mental health, and school safety measures. Neerja Modi School has not provided any public comment so far.

Also Read: Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 8:27 AM IST
