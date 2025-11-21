LIVE TV
Home > Technology > ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

ChatGPT now supports global group chats for all users, allowing people to collaborate with each other and the AI in one shared conversation. OpenAI’s new feature lets users plan, create, and work together across devices through a simple group chat setup.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 21, 2025 11:33:23 IST

ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

OpenAI – ChatGPT launches group chats worldwide for users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The company introduces this feature to help people collaborate in a single shared conversation with ChatGPT. Users can now plan, create, and make decisions together with support from the AI assistant. 

OpenAI states that ChatGPT works as a one-on-one assistant in a group space where friends, family, or co-workers can work together. The feature aims to make teamwork easier across devices, and users can access it through the ChatGPT app on Web, iOS, or Android platforms.

How Users Can Start a ChatGPT Group Chat

  • Open ChatGPT app
  • Tap on the people icon in the top right corner
  • Select – Start group chat
  • Share invite link to add others 

When a user joins or creates a group chat for the first time, the system prompts them to set up a short profile with their name, username, and photo. Adding people to an existing chat creates a copy of the original thread as a new group chat, while the previous conversation remains unchanged.

The new group chats appear in a dedicated section on the ChatGPT sidebar. Users can reopen recent groups, check who is in each group, and manage settings or notifications from this panel.

Anyone in a group chat can invite new members, and the platform supports up to twenty participants. The system keeps all group chats organized, allowing users to switch between conversations easily. Each group chat maintains its own settings, and participants can use the invite link to bring more people into the shared space at any time.

ChatGPT Features and Model Support in Group Chats

In group chats, ChatGPT uses GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects the best model available based on the user’s plan. The AI follows the conversation flow and responds when needed, and users can get its attention by mentioning “ChatGPT.”

Some features are not available in group chats at launch, including Canvas, Voice Mode, Python/Data Analysis, Deep Research, Tasks, Connectors, Apps, Agent Mode, and account-level memory. These tools remain active in other parts of ChatGPT depending on the user’s subscription plan. OpenAI states that more features will roll out to group chats in the future.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:57 AM IST
ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

