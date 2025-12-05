Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

Users across the globe are reporting widespread connectivity problems on several apps after Cloudflare, a key internet infrastructure provider, acknowledged that it is dealing with “internal service degradation” on December 5, 2025.

Even Downdetector, the platform that tracks outages, has gone down, further indicating the scale of the disruption within Cloudflare’s network.

Our CDN provider, Cloudflare, is experiencing an outage that’s impacting Canva. It’s not the experience we want for you and we’re working with them to get things back up and running. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to bring things back to normal. — Canva (@canva) December 5, 2025

We are currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare. This is impacting multiple apps and services worldwide. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update you the moment services are restored. Thank you for your patience. — Groww (@_groww) December 5, 2025

This is a developing story………