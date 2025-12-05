LIVE TV
Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

Users across the globe are reporting widespread connectivity problems on several apps after Cloudflare, a key internet infrastructure provider, acknowledged that it is dealing with “internal service degradation” on December 5, 2025.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: December 5, 2025 14:48:10 IST

Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

Users across the globe are reporting widespread connectivity problems on several apps after Cloudflare, a key internet infrastructure provider, acknowledged that it is dealing with “internal service degradation” on December 5, 2025.

Even Downdetector, the platform that tracks outages, has gone down, further indicating the scale of the disruption within Cloudflare’s network.

This is a developing story………

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 2:45 PM IST
Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

