Home > Technology > Govt Revokes Order On Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App After Move Sparks Backlash

The government has withdrawn the mandate requiring the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new mobile devices. The Sanchar Saathi app has seen 1.4 crore downloads, which helps report nearly 2,000 fraud cases every day.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 3, 2025 15:58:06 IST

The government has withdrawn the mandate requiring the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new mobile devices. The Ministry of Communications announced that the Centre has chosen not to enforce mandatory pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile devices, citing the app’s growing popularity and widespread adoption.

The ministry said, “Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre- installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers.”

According to the government, the app helps in ‘Jan bhagidari’ by enabling citizens to actively report suspicious activities and fraudulent actors, while also ensuring their own safety and security. 

Sanchar Saathi App Records 2,000 Fraud Reports 

The Sanchar Saathi app has seen 1.4 crore downloads, which helps report nearly 2,000 fraud cases every day. In just the last 24 hours, 6 lakh new users registered to download it, a tenfold jump. The ministry said, “The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily…This is affirmation of faith by citizens on this App for protecting themselves provided to them by the Government.” 

What is Sanchar Saathi App?

Sanchar Saathi App is a government initiative developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to empower mobile users, strengthen security, and spread awareness about citizen-focused services. Available as both a mobile app and a web portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Sanchar Saathi provides a range of services aimed at protecting and assisting users. 

Sanchar Saathi App: Features 

  • Block lost or stolen phones across all networks. 
  • Check IMEI details to confirm whether a device is original 
  • View all mobile numbers registered under your ID
  • Report suspicious calls or fraudulent communication 
  • Help law enforcement trace stolen or missing phones 

Opposition Backlash Sanchar Saathi App

Opposition had strongly criticised the move, with the Congress party on Monday demanding that the order be rolled back immediately. 

Taking to X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the move “beyond unconstitutional,” writing that “Big Brother cannot watch us.” He said the right to privacy flows directly from Article 21, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and liberty.

Calling the app “a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian,” Venugopal alleged it would allow the government to oversee “every movement, interaction and decision” of citizens.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS