PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

Gamers are in for a treat as PlayStation India has announced its Holiday Sale from December 23, 2025, to January 5, 2026. The festive season sale from the brand offers discounts of up to ₹10,000 on a wide range of products, including PS5 accessories, PlayStation VR2 hardware, and several games. The festive promotion looks to bring in gamers to upgrade their old hardware and buy new games.

The best discount offer is on the PlayStation VR2 headset, which receives a price reduction of Rs 10,000, earlier priced at Rs 44,999; it is now on sale at Rs 34,999. DualSense wireless controllers have a discount of Rs 1,500 across all their versions, from DualSense (Chromatic Teal/Pearl/Indigo) to DualSense (White/Black). The premium DualSense Edge controller is now priced at Rs 15,990, which means a discount of Rs 3,000.

Furthermore, audio and streaming accessories are part of the sale as well, as the Pulse Elite wireless headset receives a price cut of Rs 2000 and is now priced at Rs 10,990, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,990, which means a staggering price cut of Rs 9,000. The PlayStation Portal remote player received a discount of Rs 2,000, and the new price is Rs 16,990.

Holiday sale includes popular gaming titles

The sale isn’t limited to hardware and accessories, but popular games from PS5 and PS4 are included too. Blockbuster games like God of War Ragnarök, Spider‑Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, Gran Turismo 7, and remastered classics such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are all available at lower prices.

The offers are available on online stores like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retailers including Croma and Reliance Digital.

Also Read: Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN