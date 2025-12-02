LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Technology > Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

After the Sanchar Saathi app controversy erupted, Apple does not intend to follow the directive requiring its phones to come preloaded with a government-run cyber safety app, and will raise its concerns with New Delhi, according to Reuters. The app is designed to help track stolen devices, block them, and prevent any further misuse.

Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 2, 2025 16:26:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

After the Sanchar Saathi app controversy erupted, Apple does not intend to follow the directive requiring its phones to come preloaded with a government-run cyber safety app, and will raise its concerns with New Delhi, according to Reuters. The mandate has already triggered surveillance worries and stirred political controversy. 

The government has quietly directed companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to pre-install an app called Sanchar Saathi on their smartphones within 90 days. The app is designed to help track stolen devices, block them, and prevent any further misuse. 

Why Apple Rejects Sanchar Saathi App

Sources close to the situation suggest that Apple is unlikely to follow the directive and will formally raise its strong concerns with government officials. The company is expected to contend that it does not accept such requirements in any market worldwide, as they pose serious privacy and security risks to the iOS ecosystem.

The government has also instructed manufacturers to make sure the app cannot be disabled. For phones already in the distribution pipeline, companies are expected to add the app through software updates, Reuters reported on Monday.

Scindia Says Users Can Delete the App Anytime 

Amid rising criticism, India’s telecom minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Tuesday that the app is a “voluntary and democratic system,” noting that users can choose whether to activate it and can “easily delete it from their phone at any time.” The app is currently removable. However, Scindia did not address or explain the confidential November 28 directive instructing smartphone makers to preload the app and ensure that “its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.”

Apple Flags Security Risks, Declines Mandatory App Order

Apple maintains strict control over its App Store and iOS platform—both vital to its $100-billion annual services business—unlike Google’s open-source Android system, which allows manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi greater flexibility to customize software. According to a second source, Apple does not intend to pursue legal action or make a public statement, but will inform the government that it cannot comply with the mandate due to potential security risks.

Samsung and Other Brands Still Assessing Government’s Directive

The order comes at a time when Apple is already embroiled in a legal battle with an Indian regulator over an antitrust penalty, a case in which the company says it could face fines of up to $38 billion. Meanwhile, other companies, including Samsung, are still evaluating the directive, a fourth industry source said. Samsung did not respond to Reuters’ questions. Several sources also noted that the government issued the mandate without consulting the industry.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appappleapple iosSanchar SaathiSanchar Saathi appSanchar Saathi appleSanchar Saathi Rowsanchar sathi appwhat is sanchar saathi app

RELATED News

Try The Latest Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompt That Turns Your Image Into A 3D Caricature Look

‘Hey Google, Are There Budget-Friendly Restaurants Nearby?’ Google Maps Now Goes Hands-Free With Gemini AI

ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Apple’s iPhone 17: What Market Analysts Are Saying After the Latest Earnings Beat

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Did The 19-Minute MMS Video Girl Commit Suicide After Getting Brutally Trolled? New Video Sends Shocker But Here’s The Truth

Maharashtra Shocker: Nanded Man Killed by Girlfriend’s Family, Was Earlier Seen Joyfully Dancing With Her Father in Old Video

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here’s What We Know

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App
Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App
Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App
Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

QUICK LINKS