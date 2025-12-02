Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

After the Sanchar Saathi app controversy erupted, Apple does not intend to follow the directive requiring its phones to come preloaded with a government-run cyber safety app, and will raise its concerns with New Delhi, according to Reuters. The mandate has already triggered surveillance worries and stirred political controversy.

The government has quietly directed companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to pre-install an app called Sanchar Saathi on their smartphones within 90 days. The app is designed to help track stolen devices, block them, and prevent any further misuse.

Why Apple Rejects Sanchar Saathi App

Sources close to the situation suggest that Apple is unlikely to follow the directive and will formally raise its strong concerns with government officials. The company is expected to contend that it does not accept such requirements in any market worldwide, as they pose serious privacy and security risks to the iOS ecosystem.

The government has also instructed manufacturers to make sure the app cannot be disabled. For phones already in the distribution pipeline, companies are expected to add the app through software updates, Reuters reported on Monday.

Scindia Says Users Can Delete the App Anytime

Amid rising criticism, India’s telecom minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Tuesday that the app is a “voluntary and democratic system,” noting that users can choose whether to activate it and can “easily delete it from their phone at any time.” The app is currently removable. However, Scindia did not address or explain the confidential November 28 directive instructing smartphone makers to preload the app and ensure that “its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.”

Apple Flags Security Risks, Declines Mandatory App Order

Apple maintains strict control over its App Store and iOS platform—both vital to its $100-billion annual services business—unlike Google’s open-source Android system, which allows manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi greater flexibility to customize software. According to a second source, Apple does not intend to pursue legal action or make a public statement, but will inform the government that it cannot comply with the mandate due to potential security risks.

Samsung and Other Brands Still Assessing Government’s Directive

The order comes at a time when Apple is already embroiled in a legal battle with an Indian regulator over an antitrust penalty, a case in which the company says it could face fines of up to $38 billion. Meanwhile, other companies, including Samsung, are still evaluating the directive, a fourth industry source said. Samsung did not respond to Reuters’ questions. Several sources also noted that the government issued the mandate without consulting the industry.