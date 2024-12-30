Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bengaluru Techie Duped of ₹1.3 Crore In Online Trading Scam Through Telegram Group: Report

A Bengaluru techie lost ₹1.4 crore in an online stock market scam after falling for a fraudulent Telegram group offering high returns. Despite an initial successful withdrawal, the victim was blocked when trying to access larger funds. Police are investigating the fraud.

Bengaluru Techie Duped of ₹1.3 Crore In Online Trading Scam Through Telegram Group: Report

A Bengaluru-based techie fell victim to a sophisticated online stock market scam, losing over ₹1.4 crore to fraudsters who posed as legitimate traders. The scammers exploited the reputation of a well-established brokerage platform, luring the victim with promises of high returns on investments. According to a report in The Times of India, the victim’s downfall began after attending online training sessions about stock market investments.

The scam started when the techie was introduced to a Telegram group managed by a fraudster who went by the name Surendra Kumar Dubey. The group had around 60 members, all seemingly involved in trading and sharing screenshots of their alleged profits. However, many of these members were later identified as impostors, working alongside the fraudsters to make the scam appear credible.

Encouraged by the group’s testimonials, the techie opened a Demat account through a link provided by the group and invested ₹10,000. Within a week, his initial investment doubled, prompting him to invest more. Over time, the victim’s account grew to ₹1.4 crore in profits, which seemed promising.

To test the legitimacy of the platform, the victim attempted to withdraw ₹85,036, which he successfully received. However, when he tried to withdraw a larger sum of ₹20 lakh, his account was abruptly blocked. Shortly after, the fraudsters deleted the Telegram group, making themselves untraceable.

The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to a case being filed under the Information Technology Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cheating). Police have launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious while investing online and to verify the authenticity of platforms before committing funds.

ALSO READ: ‘Middle-Class Is My Priority; I Wish To Do More,’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Income Tax Relief Measures

Filed under

Bengaluru techie scam online stock market scam Telegram fraud

Advertisement

Also Read

Germany Accuses Elon Musk Of Attempting To Influence Federal Election

Germany Accuses Elon Musk Of Attempting To Influence Federal Election

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1 In Every Country

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1...

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find...

Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1 In Every Country

Squid Game Season 2 Makes History As Netflix’s First Series To Debut At No. 1

Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Watch | Asha Bhosle Surprises Fans With Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance At Dubai Concert

Gal Gadot Opens Up About Her Fourth Pregnancy, Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery for Brain Blood Clot

Gal Gadot Opens Up About Her Fourth Pregnancy, Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery for Brain

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox