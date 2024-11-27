Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Celebrate Thanksgiving 2024 with tradition, food, family, and gratitude. Discover the history, significance, and ways to make the day special.

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States, a time to pause, reflect, and express gratitude for the blessings in our lives. Falling on the fourth Thursday of November each year, Thanksgiving is more than just a day for feasting—it’s a time to gather with family and friends, to give thanks, and to remember the traditions that make this holiday so special. For 2024, Thanksgiving will be observed on November 28.

The History and Significance of Thanksgiving

The history of Thanksgiving is complex and has evolved over the centuries. The holiday’s origins are commonly traced back to 1621, when English Pilgrims, who had settled in Plymouth, Massachusetts, shared a feast with the Wampanoag tribe. The feast was a celebration of the successful harvest, and it is often portrayed as a peaceful gathering between the settlers and the Native Americans. However, the true history is much more nuanced, as the colonization of the Americas by European settlers led to the displacement and suffering of Native peoples. Many Native Americans view Thanksgiving as a reminder of the hardships they endured.

Though the first Thanksgiving in 1621 wasn’t an official holiday, it laid the groundwork for what would become a national tradition. In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a day of public thanksgiving to celebrate the new nation, and the event became a part of American culture. However, it wasn’t until 1863 that Thanksgiving was officially established as a national holiday by President Abraham Lincoln, who declared the day a time for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

How Thanksgiving is Celebrated

Today, Thanksgiving is celebrated in a variety of ways, but the common theme is spending time with loved ones and giving thanks. It is a day marked by large family gatherings, festive meals, and time spent in each other’s company. In addition to its rich history, Thanksgiving is also synonymous with football games, parades, and the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Traditional Thanksgiving Foods

One of the main highlights of Thanksgiving is the meal itself. The table is typically laden with traditional dishes, many of which have become synonymous with the holiday. Roast turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, often accompanied by stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Pumpkin pie, a staple dessert, is a beloved treat that marks the end of the feast. These foods are more than just nourishment—they are part of the shared experience of family and tradition.

While these dishes are commonly enjoyed, regional variations exist. For example, sweet potatoes, green bean casseroles, cornbread, and pies made from pecans or apples are also frequent staples on Thanksgiving tables across the country.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For many, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been a part of the holiday since 1924. The parade features giant balloons of famous characters, elaborate floats, marching bands, and live performances. Broadcasted nationwide, the parade is a spectacle that brings people together to enjoy the festivities, and it has become an integral part of Thanksgiving Day traditions for many families.

The Spirit of Gratitude

For some, Thanksgiving isn’t just about family—it’s also about friends. This has given rise to the popular tradition of “Friendsgiving,” where people who are unable to be with their families or who want to celebrate with their close-knit friend group gather for a Thanksgiving meal. The idea behind Friendsgiving is to create a holiday experience with people who feel like family, offering another way to celebrate gratitude and togetherness.

Above all, Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks for the good things in our lives. The holiday encourages people to reflect on their blessings and to share that gratitude with others. Whether it’s through a simple prayer, a heartfelt toast, or by volunteering at a local food bank, Thanksgiving invites people to show appreciation for what they have and to help those in need.

While Thanksgiving is celebrated by many with joy and festivity, it’s important to acknowledge that for many Native Americans, the holiday has a more somber meaning. For many, it is a reminder of the painful history of colonization and the oppression that Native people endured. Native American groups and Alaska Natives often observe a day of mourning on Thanksgiving, using the occasion to raise awareness about the history of the land, the displacement of indigenous peoples, and the ongoing struggles they face. This alternate perspective reminds us of the complexity and multiple layers of meaning that Thanksgiving holds for different communities.

 Celebration with Meaning

Thanksgiving is more than just a holiday—it’s a moment to reflect on the year, to celebrate the good in our lives, and to reconnect with those we love. Whether you’re gathering with family, hosting a Friendsgiving celebration, or reflecting quietly on your own, there are countless ways to make Thanksgiving meaningful in 2024. As we enjoy our meals and time together, it’s important to be mindful of the diverse perspectives and histories that shape this holiday.

ALSO READ: Brit Man Wins Massive Rs 1800 Crore In Lottery, Third Largest Jackpot In UK History

Filed under

Thanksgiving 2024 Thanksgiving history Thanksgiving meal ideas Thanksgiving recipes
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox