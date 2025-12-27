LIVE TV
Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

DN Chatterjee of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council warns of worsening security for minorities amid rising violence and lawlessness. Recent attacks, including the killing of Dipu Chanda Das and Amrit Mondal, highlight the deteriorating law and order.

Bangladesh minorities face rising violence; DN Chatterjee warns of deteriorating security and lawlessness nationwide. Photo: ANI.
Bangladesh minorities face rising violence; DN Chatterjee warns of deteriorating security and lawlessness nationwide. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 18:17:27 IST

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

DN Chatterjee, presidium member of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, has warned of what he described as a sharply deteriorating security situation across the country, raising concerns over law and order and the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

“Everybody knows all over the world about the recent scenario in Bangladesh, especially the mishaps. At the national level, you have seen the damage to frontline media offices, the brutal killing of Dipu Chanda Das, and many more cases throughout the country,” Chatterjee said, placing recent incidents within a broader national context.

Describing the prevailing atmosphere, he said, “The security situation in the country is highly dismal; it is terrible. The government is very inactive, and they are not taking proper cognisance of things. Everything is in disarray.” Highlighting the impact on vulnerable sections, he added, “Minorities are not safe.”

According to Chatterjee, the present crisis reflects long-standing hardships faced by minority communities. “It is a decade-long exploitation and oppression, and we are continuously fighting for our survival. Nobody is paying heed to our cries. The latest situation is really bad,” he said.

Assessing the psychological impact on the community, he added, “If I assess the entire situation of minorities, the whole community is perturbed and afraid in all respects. They are in a panic situation.”
His remarks come amid reports of another violent incident in Bangladesh, with local media stating that a Hindu man was beaten to death just days after Dipu Chanda Das was lynched and his body was set on fire.

Reports identified the deceased as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, who was killed in Pangsha sub-district of Rajbari district, around three-and-a-half hours from the capital Dhaka, at about 11 pm on Wednesday night.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, however, denied any communal angle to the killing, asserting that the incident was not related to religious violence.

In an official statement, the government said it had taken note of what it described as “misleading information” circulating on social media and by certain news outlets. Referring to police inputs and preliminary findings, the statement said, “According to police information and preliminary investigations, it is clearly evident that the incident is in no way related to communal violence. Rather, it arose from a violent situation stemming from extortion and criminal activities.”

The statement further said, “The deceased, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was a listed top criminal who had entered the area with the intent of collecting extortion money. At one stage, he lost his life during a clash with agitated local residents.”

Referring to the broader political context, Chatterjee expressed hope that the situation could improve with the upcoming elections. “Since the elections are ahead, and we hope they are held in due time, a political government will be returning to power, and we hope that we all will be given our place,” he said.

“We are not just minorities, but a part of the country too,” he added.
Bangladesh is scheduled to hold its first elections in February 2026 after protests led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in July 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 6:17 PM IST
Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

