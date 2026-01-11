LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a 'Digital Arrest' and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

An elderly NRI doctor couple in Delhi has fallen victim to a chilling cyber fraud, losing Rs 14.85 crore after being kept under what police have described as a “digital arrest” for over two weeks.

How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore. Photo: X
How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2026 12:51:50 IST



Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

An elderly NRI doctor couple in Delhi has fallen victim to a chilling cyber fraud, losing Rs 14.85 crore after being kept under what police have described as a “digital arrest” for over two weeks. The scammers, posing as law enforcement officials, allegedly threatened the couple with false criminal cases and arrest warrants, coercing them into transferring large sums of money under constant video surveillance. 

How Retired NRI Doctors Duped in Two-Week ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Scam? 

Dr Om Taneja and his wife, Dr Indira Taneja, spent close to 48 years in the United States working with the United Nations before returning to India after their retirement in 2015. Since moving back, the couple has been actively involved in charitable initiatives.

As per the complaint, the cyber fraud began on December 24, 2025, when unknown callers contacted the couple, impersonating law enforcement officials. The fraudsters threatened them with arrest warrants and fabricated criminal charges under laws such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), falsely accusing them of money laundering and national security offences.

Between December 24 and the morning of January 10, the scammers kept the couple under round-the-clock video surveillance in what police describe as a “digital arrest.” During this period, Dr Indira Taneja was forced to transfer money to eight separate bank accounts in multiple transactions, ranging from Rs 2 crore to over Rs 2.10 crore, resulting in a total loss of Rs 14.85 crore.

How Did Cyber Fraudsters Monitor the Victim’s Every Move?

Dr Indira Taneja, 77, informed police that the fraudsters kept a close watch on her movements throughout the ordeal. Whenever she tried to step out or make a phone call, the scammers would immediately connect through a video call on her husband’s phone to prevent her from seeking help.

She was also coached with a false narrative to present during each bank visit in case officials questioned the large transactions. Even when a bank manager raised concerns over the unusually high amounts, Dr Taneja followed the script given by the scammers, unaware of the scale of the fraud at the time.

How the ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Finally Unravelled

The scam was exposed on January 10 after the fraudsters asked Dr Indira Taneja to visit her local police station, falsely claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would refund the transferred money and that authorities had already been informed. She went to the police station while still connected to the scammers via a video call and even allowed them to speak directly to the station house officer. In her statement, she said the callers behaved aggressively with police personnel.

Delhi Police has since registered a case and, given the gravity of the offence, handed over the investigation to the Special Cell’s cyber unit, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO).

It was at the police station that Dr Taneja finally understood the extent of the fraud and realised that the promised refund was a fabrication. The elderly couple is reportedly in shock after losing their entire life savings.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 12:51 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newscyber fraudcyber scamDelhi crimedigital fraudnri couple cyber scam case

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

QUICK LINKS