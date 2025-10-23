LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India continued to fall on Thursday, October 23, following economic uncertainties and central bank purchases. Similarly, Silver rates in India also followed the declining trend and are currently below the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 23, 2025 11:39:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India continued to fall on Thursday, October 23, following economic uncertainties and central bank purchases. Investors are shifting focus toward the upcoming economic data and central bank cues, which could further boost bullion demand. Similarly, Silver rates in India also followed the declining trend and are currently below the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more. 

Gold Rate in India

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below: 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508

  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465

  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,650

Mumbai

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Delhi

₹12,603

₹11,480

₹9,456

Kolkata

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Bangalore

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Hyderabad

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Kerala

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Pune

₹12,508

₹11,465

₹9,381

Vadodara

₹12,513

₹11,470

₹9,386

Ahmedabad

₹12,513

₹11,470

₹9,386

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities 

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities. 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹1,740

₹17,400

₹1,74,000

Mumbai

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Delhi

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Kolkata

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Bangalore

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Hyderabad

₹1,740

₹17,400

₹1,74,000

Kerala

₹1,740

₹17,400

₹1,74,000

Pune

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Vadodara

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,590

₹15,900

₹1,59,000

 

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 22k gold price today24 carat gold rate in chennaidelhi silver mcx pricegold mcx pricegold price indiagold price todaygold price today 22 caratgold price today 23 october 2025gold price today bangaloregold price today delhigold price today Hyderabadgold price today in indiagold price today kolkatagold price today mumbaigold price today todaygold rategold rate 23 october 2025gold rate in bangaloregold rate todaygold rate today 22 caratgold rate today 22kgold rate today 23 october 2025gold rate today 24 caratgold rate today ahmedabadgold rate today delhigold rate today in chennaigold rate today mumbaigold rate today punehome-hero-pos-10malabar gold ratemcx gold pricesilver mcx livesilver price today,today gold pricetoday gold rate 22 carattoday gold rate delhitoday gold rate in delhitodays gold rate

RELATED News

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

YSRCP SC Cell Hits Out At Naidu, Terms Him ‘Historic Betrayer Of Dalits’

Shailesh Chandra Takes Over Tata Motors: But Who Is He, Can He Make EVs Affordable For You?

AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More

Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Check KSEAB SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Date | Check Full Time Table

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Neelam Giri Labels Tanya Mittal’s Friendship A ‘Dogla Dosti’, Drama Unfolds!

‘I Started Disliking Diwali…’: Instagram User Shares Video Showing Heap Of Garbage Left In Front Of Lord Shiva Statue In Delhi, Watch

BRIEF-Hunting Says 2025 EBITDA Expected At Lower End Of $135-$145 Million Range

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

ANALYSIS-Hopes for Xi-Trump summit dampened by tough Beijing moves, rising tension

Rohit Sharma Makes Another Record, Becomes 1st Indian Vs Australia To Reach…

Roche raises guidance even after weak dollar weighs on sales

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
QUICK LINKS