Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India continued to fall on Thursday, October 23, following economic uncertainties and central bank purchases. Investors are shifting focus toward the upcoming economic data and central bank cues, which could further boost bullion demand. Similarly, Silver rates in India also followed the declining trend and are currently below the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.

Gold Rate in India

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below:

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,650 Mumbai ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Delhi ₹12,603 ₹11,480 ₹9,456 Kolkata ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Bangalore ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Hyderabad ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Kerala ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Pune ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Vadodara ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386 Ahmedabad ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,740 ₹17,400 ₹1,74,000 Mumbai ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Delhi ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Kolkata ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Bangalore ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Hyderabad ₹1,740 ₹17,400 ₹1,74,000 Kerala ₹1,740 ₹17,400 ₹1,74,000 Pune ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Vadodara ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,590 ₹15,900 ₹1,59,000

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.