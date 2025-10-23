Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India continued to fall on Thursday, October 23, following economic uncertainties and central bank purchases. Investors are shifting focus toward the upcoming economic data and central bank cues, which could further boost bullion demand. Similarly, Silver rates in India also followed the declining trend and are currently below the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.
Gold Rate in India
Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below:
-
24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508
-
22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465
-
18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,650
|
Mumbai
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Delhi
|
₹12,603
|
₹11,480
|
₹9,456
|
Kolkata
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Bangalore
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Hyderabad
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Kerala
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Pune
|
₹12,508
|
₹11,465
|
₹9,381
|
Vadodara
|
₹12,513
|
₹11,470
|
₹9,386
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹12,513
|
₹11,470
|
₹9,386
Silver Price Today in Major India Cities
Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹1,740
|
₹17,400
|
₹1,74,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,740
|
₹17,400
|
₹1,74,000
|
Kerala
|
₹1,740
|
₹17,400
|
₹1,74,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,590
|
₹15,900
|
₹1,59,000
Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.