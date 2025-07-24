Gold Price Today: Buy Now Before Rates Soar! Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, And Chennai

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal and Indian Traditions- Why It’s More Than Just a Shiny Investment

Did you know that for us Indians, gold isn’t just something you wear, but something you feel? It is tradition, emotion, and prosperity all rolled into one shiny thing. From childhood stories of Goddess Lakshmi bringing wealth to seeing our grandparents buy a gold coin every Diwali — it has always been a part of our lives.

And it’s not just about rituals. With rising incomes and a growing middle class, more Indians today are buying gold not just for its beauty, but for its security. It’s one of the few things that holds value, no matter what the markets are doing or how the global market works. The return on gold is significant!

Festivals and weddings are when gold truly shines, and India is soon going to witness the season! So if you’ve been thinking about it, this might be the perfect time to bring home a little golden blessing.

Because in India, buying gold isn’t just a purchase — it’s definitely a celebration, some show-off, and a symbol of positivity as well!

Gold on MCX today for August futures was trading at ₹99,480 per 10 grams, up 0.06% in early trading around 9 AM. In the previous session, gold rose 1.3% to close at ₹99,328, while silver September futures jumped nearly 2% to settle at ₹1,15,046 per kg.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

Gold Price In Delhi: 24 Karat Gold: ₹1,02,490 22 Karat Gold: ₹93,960

Gold Price In Bangalore: 24 Karat Gold: ₹1,02,340 22 Karat Gold: ₹93,810

Gold Price In Mumbai: 24 Karat Gold: ₹1,02,340 22 Karat Gold: ₹93,810

Gold Price In Chennai: 24 Karat Gold: ₹1,02,330 22 Karat Gold: ₹93,800



Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City 24K Gold (per 10 grams) 22K Gold (per 10 grams) New Delhi ₹1,02,490 ₹93,960 Mumbai ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Chennai ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Bangalore ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Kolkata ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Hyderabad ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Pune ₹1,02,340 ₹93,810 Ahmedabad ₹1,02,390 ₹93,860 Vadodara ₹1,02,390 ₹93,860 Lucknow ₹99,790 ₹91,474 Noida ₹99,790 ₹91,474

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)

Effects On Gold Due To International Clues

Geopolitical tensions and trade disputes: Heightened tensions and ongoing trade disputes (e.g., US-EU tariffs) increase uncertainty, boosting gold’s appeal as a safe haven and supporting prices.

Heightened tensions and ongoing trade disputes (e.g., US-EU tariffs) increase uncertainty, boosting gold’s appeal as a safe haven and supporting prices. Economic uncertainties and recession fears: Concerns about economic slowdowns prompt investors to move from risky assets to gold, driving demand higher.

Concerns about economic slowdowns prompt investors to move from risky assets to gold, driving demand higher. Currency fluctuations: A weakening US dollar makes gold cheaper for foreign buyers, increasing demand globally.

A weakening US dollar makes gold cheaper for foreign buyers, increasing demand globally. Interest rates and inflation: Low or negative real interest rates and inflation worries make non-yielding gold more attractive compared to interest-bearing assets.

Low or negative real interest rates and inflation worries make non-yielding gold more attractive compared to interest-bearing assets. Central bank policies: Central banks’ buying or selling of gold reserves influence supply and demand dynamics.

Central banks’ buying or selling of gold reserves influence supply and demand dynamics. Global market conditions and investment sentiment: Trading activities on LBMA and COMEX, along with investor sentiment, impact global gold demand and prices.

What Usually Effects The Gold Price In Background?

Inflation: When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices.

When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices. Industry Demand: Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold.

Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold. Government Policies: Import duties, taxes, and regulations imposed by governments can greatly influence gold prices. Higher import duties increase the cost of gold in the domestic market, leading to higher prices. Additionally, policies promoting or restricting gold trading affect supply and demand dynamics, impacting overall market prices.

How Gold Prices Are Determined: A Simple Breakdown

International Gold Prices Gold is traded globally, mainly on major exchanges like: London Bullion Market COMEX (Commodity Exchange) in the U.S. These platforms set the benchmark prices , influenced by: Global demand/supply Geopolitical events Economic data (like inflation, interest rates)

USD Strength Gold is priced in U.S. dollars globally. So if the dollar weakens , gold becomes cheaper for other countries, increasing demand and pushing prices up. If the dollar strengthens , gold prices may fall.

Demand vs. Supply

High demand during festivals, weddings, or economic uncertainty tends to push prices up. If mining output drops , supply tightens, also lifting prices. Indian Gold Prices (Local Factors)

during festivals, weddings, or economic uncertainty tends to push prices up. In India, gold prices are based on international rates + local costs , including: Import duties GST (currently 3%) Rupee–dollar exchange rate Making charges (for jewellery)

, including: So if the rupee weakens against the dollar or import duties go up , gold becomes more expensive here — even if global prices stay flat

against the dollar or , gold becomes more expensive here — even if global prices stay flat Central Bank Policies & Inflation

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation .

. When inflation rises or central banks signal rate cuts, demand for gold increases

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

