Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to Announce Q1 Business Update on July 10 – Know More Here

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its quarterly earnings results for the June-ended quarter on July 18, 2025. The company stated that its board members are scheduled to meet later this week to approve the quarterly earnings and financial developments.

“a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025″ company said in an exchange filing on July 11.

Reliance Industries Share Price And Previous Business Update

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Reliance Industries to post a strong performance, forecasting a 32% rise in profit after tax (PAT) to nearly Rs. 20,000 crore. They also predict a solid 15% growth in revenue for the first quarter, reaching Rs. 2,66,100 crore.

In the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs.19,407 crore, up 2.4% compared to Rs.18,951 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations also grew 10%, hitting Rs, 2,64,573 crore, compared to Rs.2,40,715 crore a year earlier.

Reliance’s shares closed down just 1.47% at Rs. 1,494.85 on the BSE on July 10. The stock remains strong, trading only about 7% below its 52-week high of Rs. 1,605.73.

Reliance Delays Jio IPO Plan

In a recent development, it emerged that the company is not planning to list its telecom and digital arm, Jio, this year. Analysts estimate Jio’s value at over USD 100 billion, but the company is holding off on its IPO to strengthen its position further. According to the media reports, Jio aims to increase revenue from its telecom operations, grow its subscriber base, and expand its digital services in order to gain more valuation before going public.

Back in 2019, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio would be publicly listed within five years. Then, in 2023, Reuters reported that Reliance was aiming to offer Jio’s IPO in 2025, with hopes of making it the biggest stock market debut in India’s history.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Shares Slip After Jio IPO Delay, Unlikely To Launch In 2025