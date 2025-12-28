LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > No PUCC, No Petrol: Delhi Makes Two GRAP-4 Bans Permanent Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi makes two GRAP-4 restrictions permanent, banning non-BS6 vehicles and enforcing PUCC certificates, as winter smog keeps air quality very poor, urging residents to stay alert and follow pollution rules.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 28, 2025 08:49:15 IST

Two GRAP-4 Restrictions Made Permanent

The capital city of Delhi and its government have made up their minds not to neglect pollution control any longer by constantly hitting the snooze button. The decision to make two major GRAP-4 restrictions permanent was announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. These restrictions will convert emergency responses into daily regulations to address the Capital’s severe air pollution. The authorities have made it clear that air quality management is no longer a matter of temporary solutions during bad-air days. Pollution levels have repeatedly risen and fallen into dangerous territory, especially during winter, prompting stricter enforcement of compliance measures. For residents of affected areas, this means fighting air pollution is no longer a seasonal goal, but a year-round responsibility shared by all.

Vehicular Emissions A Major Polluter: Sirsa

Sirsa said vehicular emissions are among the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution.
“A vehicle running without a valid PUC certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air,” he said.

Key Permanent GRAP-4 Restrictions In Delhi

  • No Fuel Without Valid PUCC Certificate

    • Petrol will not be provided to any vehicle that does not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

    • This rule is now permanent and will remain in effect until further notice.

    • The measure is aimed at curbing vehicular emissions, which are a major contributor to Delhi’s air pollution, especially during winter months.

    • Passengers and vehicle owners are urged to ensure their PUCC certificates are up to date to avoid inconvenience at fuel stations.

  • Cabinet Clears Mandatory PUCC Rule

    • The Delhi government formally notified this decision as a permanent measure following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

    • The rule mandates that all vehicle owners must possess a valid PUCC certificate before refueling or operating their vehicles in the Capital.

    • Authorities stress that compliance is essential to fight rising pollution levels and enforce air quality norms effectively.

  • Non-BS6 Vehicles From Outside Delhi Barred

    • The second permanent GRAP-4 restriction prohibits entry of vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards.

    • Vehicles failing to comply with BS6 emission norms will not be allowed into the city under this rule.

    • The measure is aimed at reducing high-pollution vehicles entering Delhi, thereby limiting additional emissions and improving air quality in the Capital.

    • Enforcement is continuous, irrespective of prevailing air quality levels, emphasizing year-round compliance for all incoming vehicles.

Delhi Air Quality Struggles As Smog Returns

On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality continued to be very poor for the second day in a row, as the average AQI was recorded at 391 at 10 P.M. The respite of the city at the beginning of the week, when AQI fell to 271 on Wednesday, which is ‘poor’, was short-lived. After hitting the ‘severe’ category on December 23, the smog came back, making the people aware that winter in Delhi is not just about cold mornings but also about pollution. Masks and air purifiers were once again the companions of commuters and outdoor-activities lovers, which only confirmed the fact that, in the Capital, staying ahead of pollution has become a daily survival contest.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 8:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS