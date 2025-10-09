LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Novak Djokovic battled extreme heat, exhaustion, and a left ankle injury to defeat Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters. At 38, he becomes the oldest ATP 1000 semi-finalist in history. Djokovic will next face surprise semi-finalist Valentin Vacherot.

Novak Djokovic battles injury and heat to beat Zizou Bergs, reaching Shanghai Masters semi-final at 38, oldest in history. Photo: X.
Novak Djokovic battles injury and heat to beat Zizou Bergs, reaching Shanghai Masters semi-final at 38, oldest in history. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 9, 2025 19:10:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Novak Djokovic has overcome multiple physical challenges to defeat Zizou Bergs and advance to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters, extending his record as the oldest ATP 1000 semi-finalist in history at 38.

In Shanghai, Djokovic has vomited and even collapsed on court due to the “brutal” heat and humidity, while also battling a left ankle injury. During his latest match, Serbian star frequently doubled over in exhaustion between long rallies, particularly during critical moments in the opening set.

Despite these challenges, he emerged victorious, defeating Belgian Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic Vs Zizou Bergs: Match Overview

The match began with Djokovic visibly struggling. He clutched his left foot and moved cautiously, appearing to manage his pain with extreme care. Bergs capitalized on this start, coming out aggressively.

However, Djokovic gradually regained control. Returning serves with precision and hitting accurate lines, he took the first set 6-3. 

Also Read: Novak Djokovic’s Gritty Comeback Amidst Shanghai Masters 2025 Sweltering Heat

The second set turned into a tense battle. Bergs fought back, leveling the score and breaking Djokovic’s serve at 5-4. 

The defining moment came immediately afterward. Bergs unleashed five consecutive overhead smashes in one point, but Djokovic, demonstrating extraordinary resilience, won the rally and broke back. He then served out the match, claiming his spot in a record-extending 80th Masters 1000 semi-final.

Novak Djokovic To Face Valentin Vacherot In Semi-Final

Djokovic will now face Valentin Vacherot, the tournament’s surprise semi-finalist. The Monegasque qualifier, described as “living the dream,” defeated Holger Rune in a thrilling three-set match, becoming the lowest-ranked Masters semi-finalist in 26 years.

With two wins away from a potential 41st Masters 1000 title, Djokovic continues to defy age and physical limitations.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire, Surpasses Lionel Messi After Massive Al-Nassr Contract, His Net Worth Hits…

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 7:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: novak djokovicNovak Djokovic injuryShanghai MastersZizou Bergs

RELATED News

Shailesh Chandra Takes Over Tata Motors: But Who Is He, Can He Make EVs Affordable For You?
AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More
Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Check KSEAB SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Date | Check Full Time Table
THE BIGGEST IPO ALERT EVER: Tata IPO To Set Foot In Market In Early October, 2 Billion Dollar Opportunity
VEXAS Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention – All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

5 pros of taking up swimming in retirement – and how to get started
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
Recipe: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 10, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On By Updating Yourself
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
Buying Gold Jewellery For Diwali? Step-By-Step Guide To Check The Hallmark Of Your Gold: What Compensation You Get If It’s Impure
‘Not A Normal Case’: Lawyer Of Karisma Kapoor’s Children Calls Priya Sachdeva ‘Cinderella Stepmom’ Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

QUICK LINKS