Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

Novak Djokovic has overcome multiple physical challenges to defeat Zizou Bergs and advance to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters, extending his record as the oldest ATP 1000 semi-finalist in history at 38.

In Shanghai, Djokovic has vomited and even collapsed on court due to the “brutal” heat and humidity, while also battling a left ankle injury. During his latest match, Serbian star frequently doubled over in exhaustion between long rallies, particularly during critical moments in the opening set.

Despite these challenges, he emerged victorious, defeating Belgian Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic Vs Zizou Bergs: Match Overview

The match began with Djokovic visibly struggling. He clutched his left foot and moved cautiously, appearing to manage his pain with extreme care. Bergs capitalized on this start, coming out aggressively.

However, Djokovic gradually regained control. Returning serves with precision and hitting accurate lines, he took the first set 6-3.

The second set turned into a tense battle. Bergs fought back, leveling the score and breaking Djokovic’s serve at 5-4.

The defining moment came immediately afterward. Bergs unleashed five consecutive overhead smashes in one point, but Djokovic, demonstrating extraordinary resilience, won the rally and broke back. He then served out the match, claiming his spot in a record-extending 80th Masters 1000 semi-final.

Novak Djokovic To Face Valentin Vacherot In Semi-Final

Djokovic will now face Valentin Vacherot, the tournament’s surprise semi-finalist. The Monegasque qualifier, described as “living the dream,” defeated Holger Rune in a thrilling three-set match, becoming the lowest-ranked Masters semi-finalist in 26 years.

With two wins away from a potential 41st Masters 1000 title, Djokovic continues to defy age and physical limitations.

