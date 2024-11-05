Momentum Is On Our Side: Kamala Harris Rallies Support In Allentown

Vice President Kamala Harris rallies support in Allentown, urging Pennsylvania voters to unite for change, emphasizing hope over fear ahead of the election.

As the presidential election nears, Vice President Kamala Harris made her inaugural and only campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, addressing a packed crowd at Memorial Hall on the campus of Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

During her speech, Harris strategically avoided naming her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, while emphasizing the stark contrast between his “fear and division” message and her own vision of unity and hope.

Rallying Support For Election Day

In a passionate appeal to voters, Harris highlighted the importance of mobilizing support before Election Day. “Pennsylvania, the race is not over yet,” she declared, urging the audience to “finish strong.” With recent polling showing a tight contest against Trump, she confidently stated, “Momentum is on our side,” and proclaimed her readiness to provide “a new generation of leadership in America.”

Harris reiterated her commitment to listen to the concerns of all citizens. “I’m here to ask for your vote,” she said, pledging to seek “common ground and common sense solutions” for the challenges facing Americans. “I am not looking to score political points; I am looking to make progress,” she added, emphasizing the need to listen to diverse perspectives.

Before Harris took the stage, several Democratic leaders rallied support for her candidacy, including U.S. Representative Susan Wild, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

Key Campaign Issues

During her speech, Harris affirmed her dedication to protecting abortion rights and strengthening the economy by cutting taxes for the middle class while raising them for the wealthiest Americans. Drawing from her personal experiences as the daughter of an immigrant and a single mother, she expressed her commitment to be “a president for all Americans.”

“Puerto Rico is not a floating island of garbage,” Elizabeth Strong, a local business owner, passionately stated while introducing Harris, a direct response to a recent derogatory comment made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally. The sentiment resonated strongly, especially in a community where over 50% of residents identify as Latino, with approximately 33,000 being of Puerto Rican descent.

The rally featured appearances from notable figures, including rapper Fat Joe, who spoke directly to Latino voters, urging them to embrace their pride and support Harris. As the event unfolded, Puerto Rican salsa singer Frankie Negron encouraged the audience to sing along to his performance, underscoring the importance of cultural representation and respect within the community.

Harris asserted her commitment to Puerto Rico, stating, “I am proud of my longstanding commitment to Puerto Rico and her people.”

While delivering her message of unity, Harris faced a brief interruption from a protester. However, she maintained her focus, emphasizing the importance of democracy: “We are fighting for a democracy right now… and democracy can be a bit complicated sometimes.”

With approximately 2,500 attendees filling the gymnasium, supporters arrived early, lining up around 10 a.m. to secure their spots. Among the crowd was Alex Schamberger, a 20-year-old student, who shared her support for Harris, stating that character is a crucial factor in her voting decision. “I don’t view [Trump’s] behavior as presidential,” she asserted.

The Enthusiasm Of Young Voters

Young voters played a pivotal role at the rally, with many expressing their excitement about participating in their first presidential election. Domi Shote, a freshman at Muhlenberg, reflected on the importance of his vote, noting how social media has kept him informed about current events.

“I remember being upset that I could not vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election,” Shote remarked, highlighting the significance of this electoral moment for him.

Among the audience was teacher Dianna Portz, who expressed her hopes for a progressive future under Harris’ leadership. She brought her daughter Abby to the rally, instilling the importance of civic engagement in the next generation.

Portz’s daughter created a sign expressing her admiration for Harris, further symbolizing the hope for a more inclusive political landscape. “The reason Kamala’s arms are open is because she hugs everyone,” Portz said, illustrating the campaign’s emphasis on unity and compassion.

Final Campaign Promises

As chants of “USA! USA!” echoed throughout the hall, Harris reiterated her commitment to reducing the costs of living and protecting women’s rights. “I am not going to be a leader who thinks people who disagree with me should be put in jail,” she said, advocating for inclusivity and collaboration.

In her closing remarks, Harris emphasized that strong leaders invite dialogue rather than division, reinforcing her message of unity as America heads toward the pivotal election. With her appearance in Allentown, Harris aimed to solidify her support base and inspire a movement for change, rallying voters for what she hopes will be a transformative election.

