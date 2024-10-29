Suspected Arson Targets Ballot Drop Boxes in Pacific Northwest Ahead of Election Day

Just over a week before Election Day, two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Just over a week before Election Day, two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were damaged in what authorities suspect was an arson attack. In Vancouver, Washington, hundreds of ballots were destroyed when a fire suppression system failed at a drop box location. A similar incident in neighboring Portland, Oregon, resulted in minimal damage due to a fire containment system that limited the impact to just three ballots. Police are investigating both incidents, examining surveillance footage to identify the individual or group responsible.

The attacks follow an incident on October 8 in Vancouver, where an incendiary device was found in a separate drop box, suggesting these events may be linked. In a statement on the matter, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey described the suspected arson as “a direct attack on democracy,” underscoring the potential impact of voter disenfranchisement and the heightened need for secure drop box measures.

Responses to Ballot Loss and Security Protocols

In response to the incident in Vancouver, the local elections office is encouraging voters who used the Fisher’s Landing Transit Center drop box after its last scheduled collection on Saturday morning to contact the office to receive a replacement ballot. Moving forward, officials plan to increase ballot collection frequency and shift collection times to the evening, minimizing overnight exposure when vandalism is more likely to occur. In Portland, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott has assured that the three affected voters will be contacted and provided with replacement ballots.

Where Are Ballot Drop Boxes Used and How Are They Secured?

Ballot drop boxes have been utilized in states such as Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington for years, serving as an accessible alternative for voters who receive mailed ballots. In recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, drop boxes became increasingly popular, with 27 states and the District of Columbia currently permitting their use. In many communities, drop boxes are located outside public buildings with video surveillance, and in others, they are accessible only during business hours inside public facilities.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advises state and local election authorities to install drop boxes in well-lit, high-traffic areas and to secure them with locks and video monitoring. Some locations have even bolted drop boxes to the ground or situated them in public buildings during open hours for added safety.

Conspiracy Theories Fuel Distrust in Drop Boxes

Despite a record of reliable use, drop boxes have become a target of conspiracy theories that claim they contribute to widespread voter fraud. Right-wing narratives, including the debunked film 2,000 Mules, have falsely accused drop boxes of enabling fraudulent ballot harvesting. However, an Associated Press survey of election officials nationwide reported no significant issues with drop boxes in 2020.

The paranoia surrounding drop boxes persisted into the 2022 midterms, with armed groups in Arizona patrolling drop box locations, leading to federal restrictions. In 2023, conservative group True the Vote launched a site allowing citizens to livestream drop boxes, further fueling unease. In Montana, where a key Senate race is underway, Republicans recently used unverified claims of ballot tampering to stir voter skepticism.

Legal Battles and Legislative Responses Since 2020

Since the 2020 election, Republican-led states have increasingly scrutinized drop box use, resulting in legislative changes. According to research from the Voting Rights Lab, six states—Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and South Dakota—have outright banned drop boxes, while others like Ohio and Iowa now limit each county to a single drop box.

In Georgia, where the state legislature enacted stricter voting measures following former President Donald Trump’s contested election loss, Fulton County, encompassing Atlanta, has reduced its drop box count from 38 in 2020 to just 10. Wisconsin has also seen ideological divides over drop box usage, with the Wausau city mayor’s removal of a lone drop box leading to a state investigation. The drop box has since been returned, allowing for continued use during this election cycle.