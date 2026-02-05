LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, 'Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You'

At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, ‘Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You’

Elon Musk’s ‘money can’t buy happiness’ post at $852B net worth sparks witty and philosophical reactions across social media.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 5, 2026 15:37:47 IST

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $852 billion, has sparked a lively online debate after sharing his thoughts on the age-old proverb, “money can’t buy happiness.” 

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s brief post on X, quickly went viral, drawing reactions that ranged from philosophical reflections to sharp humour.

Musk wrote, “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about,” and ended the post with a sad-face emoticon. 

The remark, coming at a time when his personal fortune has crossed a historic milestone, caught the attention of millions and triggered a wave of responses across social media.

Netizens sharply reacted 

Many users reacted with wit. One comment that stood out read, “Send me $1 million so I can understand you.” Others offered deeper perspectives on the link between financial security and emotional well-being. 

A user observed that while money may not guarantee happiness, the absence of it can create constant stress due to bills, responsibilities, and survival pressures.

Another noted that “it’s easier to be philosophical when rent is covered,” highlighting how economic stability shapes one’s outlook on life.

Some responses were poetic, pointing out that money can buy food but not appetite, a bed but not sleep. 

Is redistributing wealth a solution?

A few users also turned the conversation towards inequality, suggesting that if money does not significantly impact the happiness of billionaires, redistributing wealth could make a life-changing difference for the poor and vulnerable.

The timing of Musk’s post added to the intrigue. According to recent estimates, he became the first person in history to surpass an $800 billion net worth after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence company, xAI, in a deal reportedly valued at around $1.25 trillion. 

The transaction is believed to have increased Musk’s wealth by roughly $84 billion, pushing his fortune to about $852 billion. Reports indicate that Musk now owns approximately 43% of the combined SpaceX-xAI entity.

While Musk’s comment may have been intended as a reflective thought, the online discourse it generated underscores a larger, ongoing conversation about wealth, happiness, and inequality. For many, the statement sounded philosophical; for others, it felt disconnected from everyday financial realities.

The reactions show that when the world’s richest man speaks about money and happiness, the internet is bound to listen and respond with equal parts thought and sarcasm.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 3:37 PM IST
