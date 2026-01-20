Australia Passes Tighter Gun Restrictions And Anti-Hate Speech Law Weeks After Tragic Bondi Beach Shooting, How Does It Differ From The US

Australia’s parliament just pushed through major gun law changes, only a month after two attackers killed 15 people at a Jewish festival in Bondi Beach.

The new bill sets up a national gun buyback program and tightens the rules for getting a firearm license. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives backed it by a solid margin 96 to 45 before the Senate passed it.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said if these laws had existed before, the Bondi gunmen wouldn’t have been able to get their hands on weapons legally.

Parliament also passed new hate speech reforms on Tuesday, targeting antisemitism. The Senate was expected to sign off on them later that day.

After the Bondi shooting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced heavy criticism for not doing more to prevent it, especially with antisemitism fears rising in the Jewish community.

Politicians even returned to Canberra two weeks ahead of schedule to debate these reforms. When Burke introduced them, he spoke bluntly: people with “hate in their hearts and guns in their hands” carried out the December 14 attack.

It turns out the father in the father-son duo suspected of the Bondi shooting owned six guns legally. His son was already known to intelligence agencies.

The new laws will tighten firearm import rules and help intelligence agencies share information on people applying for gun licenses.

Burke said the buyback will focus on “surplus and newly restricted firearms,” aiming to cut down on Australia’s four million registered guns.

He pointed out that most Australians are probably shocked to learn there are actually more guns in the country now than there were before the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, when a gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania.

That mass shooting led the government to bring in some of the world’s toughest gun laws. These new changes are the biggest shake-up to Australia’s gun laws since then.

Originally, the hate speech reforms were bundled together with the gun reforms, but the government split them up last week when both the Liberal-National coalition and the Greens said they wouldn’t support the combined bill.

Labour has a strong majority in the lower house, but needs help from other parties to get things through the Senate.

Coalition MPs raised alarms about free speech and argued the hate speech bill was too vague. The Greens wanted changes to protect all minorities and the right to protest.

But this week, Liberal leader Sussan Ley, who had called the bill “unsalvageable” just days earlier, announced her party had struck a deal with the government for a pared-back version.

Ley said the Liberals had stepped up to fix what the government “mishandled.” The bill, she said, is now “narrowed, strengthened, and properly focused on keeping Australians safe.”

The hate speech law will ban groups that spread hate and introduce harsher penalties for preachers who encourage violence. Every two years, a parliamentary committee will review it. The opposition will also get a say in which extremist groups end up on or off the banned list.

