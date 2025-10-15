LIVE TV
Baba Vanga Predicts Something Terrible Could Happen In 2026, Warning Sparks Fear As World Might Witness…

Baba Vanga reportedly saw a series of alarming events for the year 2026. This includes a potential financial collapse, also dubbed as 'cash crush'.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 15:47:20 IST

With just a few months left this year, people around the world are already thinking of what major events could shape the year 2026. Many people are strong believers of predictions. Many also believe in Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian prophetess, often referred to as Nostradamus of the Balkans.

Baba Vanga reportedly saw a series of alarming events for the year 2026. This includes a potential financial collapse, also dubbed as ‘cash crush’. The prediction has raised alarms around the globe.

What exactly did Baba Vanga predict?

According to a LadBible report, Baba Vanga believed both digital and physical money systems would collapse, leading to banking crises, currency devaluation, and liquidity shortages. Such a situation, experts say, could trigger massive disruptions in global trade and financial markets already struggling with inflation, high-interest rates, and instability in the tech sector.

While most economists dismiss the predictions as pseudoscience, many find the timing interesting, given the current market volatility, tech layoffs, and geopolitical tensions.

Adding to the growing anxiety, Baba Vanga also warned of an international conflict in 2026 that could spark a global war. Some have linked this to the ongoing Middle East tensions, the US-Russia standoff, and the China-Taiwan conflict. Although Vanga never mentioned nuclear warfare, the reference to “worldwide disputes” has reignited fears of a potential World War III.

In another prophecy, as reported by Sky History, Baba Vanga predicted a major technological “U-turn,” claiming that humans would soon realise they had gone “too far” with artificial intelligence. Many interpret this as a warning about AI ethics, overreliance on automation, and potential job losses caused by rapid technological expansion.

Vanga also predicted that humans would make contact with an alien civilisation in November 2026, when a “large craft” would reportedly come close to Earth. While scientists have laughed off this claim, UFO enthusiasts continue to find it fascinating.

ALSO READ: ‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS